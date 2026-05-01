This Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival could have the biggest battery on foldables so far

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR vivo’s upcoming foldable, the X Fold 6, has leaked.

It could feature a 7,000mAh battery, the biggest on a book-style foldable yet.

The X Fold 6 is also said to feature a 200MP camera, up from 50MP on the previous generation.

Chinese phonemaker vivo recently put a grand display of its camera ambitions with the global launch of its X300 Ultra. And it’s already working on the next flagship — a foldable with a larger battery than ever and possibly a new 200MP camera.

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Leaker Digital Chat Station has hinted at the specifications of vivo’s upcoming foldable, likely called the vivo X Fold 6. According to the leak, vivo is set to switch from Qualcomm as the chipset provider for its foldable to MediaTek. Unlike the vivo X Fold 5, which came with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Fold 6 could use a Dimensity 9500, which is the same chip also powering vivo’s X300 lineup.

Weibo / Digital Chat Station

Other than this, the Fold 6 could feature a 7,000mAh battery, about 69% larger than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumored to finally get its battery upgraded to 5,000mAh, it would still be miles behind the vivo. This could also be the book-style foldable with the largest battery — a title currently held by the HONOR Magic V6.

Notably, vivo had already switched to silicon-carbon technology for the 6,000mAh battery pack we saw on the Fold 5 last year. It’s safe to presume the same is carried over this year as well. Along with this, the phone will support wireless charging for yet another generation, though the leaker hasn’t specified any changes to the charging speed.

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Apart from these highlights, the leaker mentions a 20MP primary rear camera for the vivo X Fold 6. This is likely a typo, and they may have meant a 200MP camera, as this has also been hinted at by other leakers, including one who goes by the alias Bald Panda on Weibo. Apart from this new camera, the Fold 6 could continue using the same 50MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto cameras. Along with those, we could see 20MP selfie cameras on both screens again.

In addition, the inner and outer displays could see a negligible reduction in their sizes. While the inner display could go down from 8.03 to 8.02 inches, the outer display could shrink from 6.53 to 6.51 inches. However, it is entirely possible that these are reporting errors, and no real change occurs.

Finally, the leaker adds that the vivo X Fold 6 could come with full water resistance, just like its predecessor, which had IP58 and IP59+ ratings. We’re still unsure of the exact level of dust resistance the foldable could offer.

There’s no clear word on the vivo X Fold 6’s availability, though we suspect it could be announced sometime around July, likely before the Galaxy Z Fold 8, based on last year’s release.

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