The Pixel 10 Pro was my favorite phone camera — until I tested this viral Android phone

There are plenty of great camera phones to choose from these days, but the latest wave of 2026 Ultra models from China have raised the bar at the very top end. Leading this trend is the new OPPO Find X9 Ultra — boasting a quad-core camera array kitted out with not one but two 200MP sensors and a 10x long-range zoom.

Based on our initial experience with the Find X9 Ultra’s cameras, the results are more interesting than the specs alone would suggest. OPPO’s hardware delivers incredible detail and flexibility—especially at extreme zoom ranges. At the same time, we have photography stalwarts like Apple’s iPhone and Google’s latest Pixels that, while not moving the hardware needle, continue to hold a solid reputation for their sheer photographic consistency.

Camera Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Wide (Main)

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 50 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.31-inch, 25mm PDAF, OIS

Oppo Find X9 Ultra 200 MP, f/1.5, 1/1.12-inch, 23mm, PDAF, OIS

Camera Ultrawide

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.55-inch, 14mm PDAF

Oppo Find X9 Ultra 50 MP, f/2.0, 1/1.95-inch, 14mm, PDAF

Camera Zoom 1

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 48 MP, f/2.8, 1/2.55-inch, 113mm, 5x periscope, PDAF, OIS

Oppo Find X9 Ultra 200 MP, f/2.2, 1/1.28-inch, 70mm, 3x periscope, PDAF OIS

Camera Zoom 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL -

Oppo Find X9 Ultra 50 MP, f/3.5, 1/2.7-inch, 230mm, 10x periscope, PDAF, OIS

Camera Selfie

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL 42 MP, f/2.2, 17mm, PDAF

Oppo Find X9 Ultra 50 MP, f/2.4, 1/2.75-inch, 21mm, AF



On paper, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s quad-camera combination of a huge 200MP and 50MP sensors should beat the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL’s older triple-camera setup. However, Pixels have a reputation for punching well above their weight, so I took the two phones out for a day to give them both a fair hearing.

Color, HDR, and ultrawides

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Let’s start with the essentials, the look of photos taken from the main camera. Despite its size and megapixel advantage, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra doesn’t offer a clear advantage in detail in bright daylight shots. Both phones output at 12.5MP, and their sensors are well saturated in bright light. There are subtle processing differences, but nothing that drastically alters the quality of these core images on close inspection.

There are some subtle but important differences in presentation, however. Against conventional wisdom, it’s the Pixel that offers a little more color saturation when viewed side-by-side. OPPO’s partnership with Hasselblad aims for a muted, realistic presentation on this outing, though it sometimes veers into a low-chroma palette that I personally quite like, but can alter sky-blue hues. Thankfully, neither leans into cartoonish pop, even with plenty of vibrant colors in the scene.

Another key difference is that Google is more aggressive in pursuing a cool white balance. OPPO’s flagship is content with a little more warmth in sunlight, which I think is more natural and pleasing. Overall, the presentation is similar enough that you won’t be basing your choice on the general look of these photos, but rather what you can do with the broader camera package.

Pixel 10 Pro XL Find X9 Ultra Pixel 10 Pro XL Find X9 Ultra Pixel 10 Pro XL Find X9 Ultra

As is the standard for virtually all camera phones, these two flagships offer robust HDR capabilities that significantly enhance shadow exposure while avoiding clipping bright highlights. This ensures pictures always come out well-exposed, even if the effect can be a tad strong and often lacks the depth and contrast that mirrorless fans are more familiar with. Both are very powerful cameras in this regard, delivering comparable exposure in tough lighting conditions.

Pixel 10 Pro XL Find X9 Ultra Pixel 10 Pro XL Find X9 Ultra

In the right lighting, however, it is possible to start telling these two phones apart more meaningfully. The Find X9 Ultra often results in an overall brighter HDR exposure and less saturation, creating a lighter look and a stronger effect. I’m not sure if this is due to the Sony LYT-901 main sensor’s DCG-HDR technology or OPPO’s processing pipeline. The Pixel’s renowned HDR technology is still just as effective at balancing highlights and arguably even better at preserving shadow contrast.

But the trade-off is slight color oversaturation that can make greens like grass look too luminous. Unfortunately, on closer inspection, the Pixel’s shadow detail is quite poor, and there’s a heavy reliance on oversharpening, which actually boosts the apparent contrast. While the full-frame look might be closer, the OPPO Find X9 Ultra wins in terms of detail and natural grain by a mile in HDR situations.

Bigger sensors with modern HDR techniques capture far more detail than Pixel's computational approach.

Pixel 10 Pro XL - 100% crop Find X9 Ultra - crop Pixel 10 Pro XL - ultrawide Find X9 Ultra - ultrawide

Looking at the ultrawides in a tricky HDR environment, both perform very well again. However, the Pixel looks more natural here, preserving deeper shadows that are more true to the scene. The Find X9 Ultra has overexposed the shadows, resulting in a flatter, almost ethereal woodland shot. It’s the same effect as the main camera, but often more pronounced on this lens. I don’t really care for it.

We again observe a higher exposure level from the OPPO in the ultrawide shot below, which is less HDR-dependent. The brickwork on the building is almost clipped, and there’s a clear preference for a brighter image while the Pixel retains better overall balance from its ultrawide lens.

Pixel 10 Pro XL - ultrawide Find X9 Ultra - ultrawide Pixel 10 Pro XL - 100% crop Find X9 Ultra - 100% crop

On closer inspection of the ultrawide results, you’ll notice some clear pros and cons for the OPPO. On the plus side, it nets marginally more detail and less noise in the shadows, owing to its bigger sensor. However, even with a slightly narrower aperture (f/2.0 vs f/1.7), there’s clear chromatic aberration around bright edges (see the purple fringes) that you don’t find on the Pixel, along with a more stretched and distorted look near the edges. Perhaps Google is simply better at correcting these issues in software, as the lenses are both 123˚ wide (14mm).

The ultrawide lens is definitely the Find X9 Ultra’s weakest camera. It’s not bad by any means, but given the quality of the main shooter and what we’re about to see from the zoom lenses, it’s no surprise it’s the camera I shot with the least.

Missing that 3x zoom When it comes to moving in closer to your subjects, both phones offer 2x main-sensor crops that look every bit as good as the main sensor in good lighting. Both suffer from extra noise in low light, but the Find X9 Ultra’s larger sensor holds up a little better.

But if you really want to get closer, 3x is the next option, but Google doesn’t have a proper hardware solution here. It relies on upscaling from the main camera and some detail addition from the 5x, where it can. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Ultra has a large 200MP, f/2.2, 1/1.28-inch 3x telephoto to work with. The large sensor and wide aperture combination isn’t just brilliant for HDR and low-light shooting; it also delivers lovely bokeh that adds depth to both macro and longer-distance shots. The Pixel’s results at 3x just look flat and cluttered by comparison.

Pixel 10 Pro XL - 3x zoom Find X9 Ultra - 3x zoom Pixel 10 Pro XL - 3x zoom Find X9 Ultra - 3x zoom Pixel 10 Pro XL - 3x 100% crop Pixel 10 Pro XL - 3x 80% crop

I’ve said this about a lot of recent phones that have moved to support powerful 3x telephoto cameras; they are just so much fun to shoot with. They offer great versatility, fantastic detail capture, and more natural, mirrorless-like bokeh that really enhances the look of your pictures. While the Pixel’s image quality isn’t technically bad at 3x, OPPO’s more powerful hardware produces much cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing results.

High quality 70mm telephoto cameras have become a powerful differentiator.

The Pixel’s telephoto deficiency is equally problematic for portraits. Google opts for a 2x crop from its 25mm main lens, but you can push this up to 3x to match the framing of the OPPO and other handsets with dedicated 70mm telephotos. I’d prefer something in the 50mm for a more flattering face shape, but I’ll take what I can get in smartphone land.

Unfortunately for the Pixel, it falls behind on virtually every front of portrait photography: exposure, color balance, and fine detail. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Ultra’s brighter exposure profile is quite flattering for portraits, but the real winner is the large-sensor sheet quality.

Pixel 10 Pro XL - 3x portrait Find X9 Ultra - 3x portrait Pixel 10 Pro XL - 100% crop Find X9 Ultra - 100% crop

Pay particular attention to the eyebrows and skin textures in the 100% crop above; the Pixel just can’t resolve realistic fine details here. The end result isn’t smudgy, but compared to what OPPO can achieve, Google’s lack of a portrait focal-length camera is a clear weakness for a phone that talks a big social photography game.

Pixel 10 Pro XL Find X9 Ultra

For all Google’s historic talk about more realistic skin tones and textures, the overly pink presentation of my complexion in both indoor and outdoor shots shows that there’s still work to be done. Worse, Google’s HDR algorithm completely flattens the contrast in the outdoor portrait. Its reliance on software-based edge detection for bokeh blur results in noticeable artifacts around my hairline and shoulders. While passable in isolation, it’s not a great look side-by-side.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra’s outdoor shot is a little heavy on the green hue; I would have preferred something slightly warmer, like the indoor result, but at least the skin tones and textures are more accurate. There’s clear depth and detail in the portrait, and while the added software bokeh is a little heavy-handed, the edge detection is very good. In all honesty, a 70mm lens with f/2.2 aperture is already plenty for soft background blur without even needing the software portrait mode.

I’ll spare you another picture of my mug, but the same detail and edge detection wins for the OPPO apply to the selfie camera as well. Though I do find OPPO’s selfie color profile to add too much pop and saturation, resulting in pink blotches on my face that I really hope aren’t real.

Can a 5x camera cover everything? Google bet the house on its telephoto camera being able to cover every eventuality thanks to its computational photography smarts, but as we’ve seen, there’s a weakness in that strategy for closer-range shots. So how does it fare at longer distances?

At around 5x, you might think the Pixel finally has the advantage in terms of raw detail capture, but that’s not my experience. While it’s extremely capable, the Find X9 Ultra’s 200MP 3x camera holds up very well at 6x too. That large 200MP sensor offers plenty of pixel data to crop in on. Details are pretty even between the two, and the Ultra’s larger 1/1.28-inch sensor provides better dynamic range than the Pixel’s tiny 1/2.55-inch rival.

Pixel 10 Pro XL - 5x Find X9 Ultra - 6x Pixel 10 Pro XL - 10x Find X9 Ultra - 10x

Not that the Pixel 10 Pro XL looks bad at 5x; its level of detail is solid, and the color and white balance are virtually cut-and-paste from the main camera. The lens holds out pretty well at 10x as well. However, the HDR effect is working harder owing to the smaller sensor. Still, in good lighting with a moderate subject distance, the phone looks every bit as great as OPPO’s dedicated 10x lens, sans some of the natural bokeh. However, the Pixel’s telephoto lens starts to show its weaknesses in detail when shooting very distant subjects in tricky lighting.

While you can make out the deer in the shot below just as well as OPPO’s snap, the details and contrast are quite messy. The Find X9 Ultra’s natural 10x lens delivers better dynamic range, more realistic depth-of-field control, and a softer, less oversharpened presentation. It’s not a flawless shot, but it’s more pleasing to my eye than the Pixel.

Pixel 10 Pro XL - 10x Find X9 Ultra - 10x Pixel 10 Pro XL - 20x Find X9 Ultra - 20x Pixel 10 Pro XL - 30x Find X9 Ultra - 30x

At 20x, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is clearly leaning heavily on upscaling, sharpening, and denoising to keep its picture presentable, but the result is flat-looking and overly sharp. It’s not bad, but not exactly clean either. OPPO’s 50MP 10x lens has plenty of pixel data to preserve natural-looking details at this distance. Again, the result is a touch soft, but it’s much closer to a natural camera look. Beyond that, OPPO’s 10x zoom takes an even more noticeable lead.

If I have one complaint about OPPO’s 10x lens, it’s that it’s not amazing in low light, owing to its 1/2.75-inch sensor size. Shutter speed times creep up, meaning you have to hold the camera still, but any small movements are exaggerated by the long-range zoom. It’s a minor issue, and the Find X9 Ultra’s low-light processing remains robust enough to make it very usable, as long as you can live with the occasional blurred shot.

Pixel vs Find: And the winner is?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As you’ve probably gathered, I’m firmly in camp OPPO at the end of this shootout. I can’t fault Google’s continuing ability to work wonders with modest hardware, and the phone produces good pictures in all environments. However, we’ve reached the point where recent camera innovations have made a significant enough leap forward that the old guard has been firmly left behind in terms of fine quality.

The Find X9 Ultra’s powerful combination of large 200MP sensors for the main and telephoto offers unrivaled versatility and quality. The phone’s portrait quality is exceptional, for instance, but it’s equally wonderful to capture mid-range focal lengths with robust HDR, detail, and sumptuous bokeh. We’ve often bemoaned the mistake of putting so much camera power into wide 23mm lenses, but OPPO’s Ultra proves you can have the best of both worlds.

The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is absolutely brilliant. Google should be worried.

However, the OPPO Find X9 Pro offers a very similar package in that regard, without the quite-so-steep price tag. The Ultra ups the ante with a dedicated 10x camera, and, for the most part, that gives the phone a considerable advantage over its sibling and rivals like the Pixel, Galaxy, and iPhone at long range. But do I think it’s worth buying the Ultra variant just for the 10x camera? No, the main and powerful 3x will already have you well covered for macro, portraits, landscapes, and more. The 10x, like the ultrawide, is an added bonus for versatility but not an everyday tool for most photographers.

OPPO’s Find X9 Ultra isn’t quite flawless, of course. The ultrawide camera is solid but not quite as great as the other lenses; the selfie camera needs a bit of toning down, and the phone’s HDR effect can be too strong for my tastes. But its sheer versatility, combined with options like high resolution shooting, a robust pro mode, 8K video shooting, and a suite of filter options, makes this undoubtedly a cut above your standard flagship camera phone. The Find X9 Ultra’s camera package is absolutely brilliant. Google, Apple, and Samsung should be worried.

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