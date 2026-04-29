OnePlus and realme have reportedly merged, and that doesn't sound like good news for either

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus and Realme are reported to have officially merged.

A sub-business unit has been established, with realme founder Li Bingzhong appointed as general manager.

Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, has been put in charge of the sub-series product center.

Since early this year, there have been rumors suggesting that OnePlus could shut down. The company’s executives have repeatedly denied these claims, despite a list of high-profile departures and a winding down of global operations. While the company isn’t shutting down, it is going through a change that includes fellow OPPO sub-brand realme.

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Digital Chat Station on Weibo reports that OnePlus and realme have officially merged. According to the tipster, the two companies will join their global and domestic operations into a new “sub product center.” Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, has reportedly been put in charge of this product center and will report to Pete Lau (Liu Zuohu), founder of OnePlus. Wang Wei, former vice president of realme, has become the deputy general manager, reporting to Li Jie.

Additionally, the marketing and service sides of both businesses have merged into a new sub-business unit. Li Bingzhong, founder of realme, has been named as head of the business. Meanwhile, it appears that Xu Qi will be responsible for the marketing and service for OnePlus and realme.

At the moment, there appears to be no formal confirmation of the merger. So this development remains just a report for now.

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