Good Lock-style personalization tools could be in the works for another phone brand

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor claims that OPPO is beta testing its own version of Samsung Good Lock.

The customization tool is reportedly in development for OxygenOS 17 and ColorOS 17.

Right now the rumor is still light on details, and needs further confirmation.

There is something just so viscerally satisfying about a personally customized device that just really feels exclusively ours. Maybe you pull that off with a really expressive case, or you like to keep things fresh with new wallpapers. Going much deeper than that used to require running a custom ROM or installing a new launcher, but in recent years we’ve seen manufacturers develop their own full-featured customization engines, like Samsung’s Good Lock. And this week we’re learning about what could be the next Android phones to get their own option like that.

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Over on X, Ashok Mor reports hearing from beta testers that OPPO is developing its own Good Lock-like solution for OxygenOS 17 and ColorOS 17.

On the surface, that sounds quite promising — Android forks like OxygenOS and ColorOS are all about doing things their own way from the start, and it follows pretty logically that a personalization tool for users would fit nicely with their design goals. But this rumor is also quite thin for the moment, and we haven’t seen anything in the way of evidence to even back up the assertion that it’s in beta testing — no screens from users, or anything of the sort. Still, considering what we’ve heard about these brands’ interest in copying Samsung’s Now Bar, it sounds plausible.

There’s also the not-insignificant question of what the future even holds for OnePlus and OxygenOS, now that we’re hearing that OPPO has merged OnePlus operations together with realme’s. As such, we’re trying not to get too ahead of ourselves here, but it’s hard to deny that this rumor has the potential to be pretty exciting for OnePlus fans.

Hopefully if there’s any meat to it, it won’t be long now before we get to check out some concrete examples of exactly what sort of customizations OPPO’s tool could offer.

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