Samsung retakes the lead in Q1, but there's bad news for other Android brands

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has regained its lead in the global smartphone market, according to tracking firm Omdia.

Samsung was also the only Android brand in the top five to see yearly sales growth.

HONOR wasn’t in the top five, but was the fastest-growing manufacturer in the top ten.

Samsung surrendered its lead of the global smartphone market to Apple in Q4 2025, but the company usually retakes the lead in the following quarter. New data has indeed revealed good news for Samsung, but bad news for other top Android brands.

Tracking firm Omdia posted its Q1 2026 global smartphone market share report, and Samsung was the top manufacturer for the quarter. The Korean manufacturer accounted for 22% of shipments compared to Apple’s 20% share.

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Samsung and Apple also saw year-on-year growth of 8% and 10%, respectively. Unfortunately, there’s bad news for other manufacturers in the top five as they all recorded yearly declines. Xiaomi ranked third in Q1, but saw a massive 19% decline in shipments. Meanwhile, fourth-placed OPPO was just a percentage point behind Xiaomi, but saw a 6% yearly decline. Finally, vivo was ranked fifth but saw shipments dip by 7% year-on-year.

Omdia

Xiaomi’s slide in particular was blamed on the fact that over half of its shipments were sub-$200 devices. Indeed, budget phones are more exposed to skyrocketing component prices, as we’ve seen with the AI-induced RAM crisis.

However, the fastest-growing manufacturer in the top ten was HONOR. The firm was only ranked seventh but saw yearly growth of 19%. Omdia attributed this performance to growing sales in the Middle East and Africa, although the brand saw shipment declines in its home market.

In any event, I’m keen to see what the rest of the year holds for Xiaomi and OPPO in particular. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if OPPO passes Xiaomi for third place in the second quarter.

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