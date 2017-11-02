The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to debut on September 15th, and there’s already reports that several folks are getting their phones shipped early. If you have already pre-ordered a Note 8, or plan to buy in the near future, my guess would be that you plan take good care of it based on the fact that it’s an extremely expensive smartphone. Nevertheless, accidents do happen, so it makes sense to fork out a few extra dollars to get yourself a case for the high-end phablet.

This will give an added layer of protection to the device and might minimize any possible damage in case you drop it to the ground. It will also keep it looking clean, as the glass back of the flagship can be quite a fingerprint magnet.

As expected, there are a gazillion options available when it comes to Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases. Some are good, others not so much. To save you a bit of time, we have compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases you can currently get, which you can check out below. These range from $8 to $60, so they should fit just about any budget.

Zizo Static Series case Promoted

Rugged cases offer the best protection, but they tend to be pricey and way too bulky. Those who don’t want a bulging pocket need to look for alternatives like the Zizo Static Series. Don’t let its thinner profile fool you, this case meets military standard 810-G drop test certification and can handle a fall with ease, thanks to its dual-layered with TPU and polycarbonate construction.

Remember those cool phones with kickstands? I actually miss them. Just like the Zizo Bolt, this case brings the kickstand back, allowing you to watch all the movies and videos you wish, from a comfortable position.

Want to hear the best part? This case is only $10.99 from Amazon. That is a steal for what you are getting. For more details, head over to Zizo’s site.

Zizo Atom case Promoted

The Zizo Atom is for those who want thorough protection in a rather eye-catching package. This case meets Military Grade 810.1-G Compliancy, meaning it can easily take a bump, knock, or bruise and yet your phone will keep on kicking. It even includes a screen protector in the form of a Zizo Lightning Shield protector. The design also is waterproof, which combined with the Note 8’s existing waterproofing means you should be covered in just about any situation.

It’s tough and cheap at only $21.99 from Amazon.

MNML Case for Note 8

If you are looking for an ultra thin case then look no further than the Note 8 MNML Slim Case. This case is just 0.35mm thin, yes that is not a typo, it’s that thin. They claim to have the world’s thinnest case. As the name suggests the style and design is minimal which means there is no branding on the case, it’s just a thin case that will protect your Note 8 from day to day use and still show off your phone.

The MNML Case comes in 6 different colors: Clear black, matte black, clear white, really blue, coral blue and red. Available for $14.99

Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy Note 8 case

Spigen’s case will give your Galaxy Note 8 a more rugged look, which can be a good or a bad thing depending on who you ask. It’s made from a TPU body and polycarbonate back and has raised lips at the front and rear to protect the screen as well as the two cameras.

The case has cutouts on the bottom for the charging port, speaker, S-Pen, and so forth, and sports a kickstand on the back that comes in quite handy when watching videos. The manufacturer claims that the product is shock resistant and was drop-tested from a height of 46 inches exactly 26 times, ensuring that it will keep your device protected at all times. However, this also means that it will add a bit of bulk to your smartphone and, therefore, make it slightly bigger than it already is.

The Tough Armor case is available in a total of five colors: Gunmetal, Black, Deep Sea Blue, Maple Gold, and Orchid Gray. Prices range between $16.99 and $18.99 depending on the color you chose, and based on our own experiences with Spigen, we are fairly confident you’ll find this is one of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases on the market.

Samsung Alcantara Galaxy Note 8 case

This is an official Galaxy Note 8 case, which just means that it’s made by Samsung. It’s manufactured from lightweight but strong Alcantara material and protects the back as well as the sides of the Note 8 without adding too much bulk to the device.

The material used provides a great grip and is quite easy on the eyes. It comes in a number of different colors which are black, dark gray, green, and pink. The fact that it’s made by Samsung and has a premium feel to it means it definitely isn’t the cheapest case you can get your hands on, as it will set you back $49.99. You can get it on Amazon via the button below.

Samsung View Wallet Galaxy Note 8 case

This is another official Galaxy Note 8 case but is quite different from the one described above. It covers the back as well as the front of the device and doesn’t add a lot of bulk to it thanks to its thin design.

You can view different LED notifications directly on the front cover including alarms, incoming calls, received messages, and battery status, among others. You can also respond to calls or alarms with a simple swipe. Another great feature is that the phablet’s display will automatically turn off when you close the cover and wake up when you open it. There’s also a pocket inside that you can use to store your debit or credit card.

The case is quite expensive, as you’ll have to fork out $59.99 to get it. It comes in three color options: Black, Navy, and Orchid Gray.

UAG Galaxy Note 8 case

The Galaxy Note 8 case from UAG is handcrafted and offers five layers of protection: polycarbonate plate, top grain leather, impact resistant rubber, armor frame, and alloy metal hardware. It provides a great grip, so there’s less of a chance the device might slip out of your hand.

It’s definitely not the most elegant case you could get due to its rugged design, but will still appeal to a lot of consumers. It’s compatible with Samsung Pay as well as wireless charging and actually exceeds military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6).

The UAG case is backed by a 10-year warranty and can be yours in five different colors. Prices range from $29.95 all the way up to $59.95, depending on which color you opt for. Those of you interested can visit Amazon’s website by clicking the button below.

Ringke Galaxy Note 8 case

If you’re just looking for a basic, simple case for your Note 8 that will offer a bit of protection and won’t add much bulk to the device, this is the one to get. Ringke’s case is very minimalistic and made from TPU that will provide you with a great grip.

Unlike the rest of the products on this list, this one is transparent and doesn’t hide the beautiful design of Samsung’s high-end device. However, there are also black and rose gold color options available, but the colors are only applied to the edges of the case, while the back remains transparent.

This case features military grade drop protection and is extremely affordable. The transparent version will set you back $7.99, while the other two models with colored edges retail for $9.99.

Incipio DualPro Galaxy Note 8 case

Incipio’s case sports a scratch-resistant rigid polycarbonate outer shell with a soft finish that provides a military grade drop protection for your expensive phablet. It has a shock absorbing inner core that keeps the Note 8 safe from bumps and drops and features a simplistic design that doesn’t stand out from the crowd much.

This is not a bulky case, so it doesn’t make the device a lot bigger and, therefore, harder to use and carry around. It has all the usual cutouts at the back and on the bottom for the cameras, speaker, S-Pen, and so on, and is available in Black, Merlot, and Midnight Blue color options.

Poetic Nubuck Galaxy Note 8 case

The last case on the list probably stands out from the crowd the most thanks to its unique design. It features a TPU shell along with perforated PU leather and has a pull-tab design for easy access to the two credit cards you can store in the back pocket.

This stylish case is compatible with wireless charging, so you won’t have to take it off every time you need to charge the device. It’s somewhat slim, so it doesn’t add a lot of bulk, and is available in black, brown and navy blue.

It might not offer as much protection as the Spigen Tough Armor case described above, but its great design with the addition of the credit card pocket is likely enough to convince a number of users to get it. What’s more, the case doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, as you can get your hands on it for just $9.99.

So, there you have it. These are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cases you can currently get. Of course, we’re sure that there are a number of other great options available, so feel free to share them with us in the comment section below.

