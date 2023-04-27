Here are the best exclusive Paramount Plus shows to stream right now

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has struggled to establish itself as a true contender in the streaming wars, but it really is one of the stronger Netflix alternatives out there. The ViacomCBS-owned streaming service puts out new shows and movies every week, and it has some solid original titles of its own. But which of the exclusive Paramount Plus shows are the best?

Here’s a quick look at the exclusive Paramount Plus shows that we think are worth streaming right now. You can sign up for the service for as low as $4.99 a month at the link below if you’re not already a subscriber.

Best exclusive Paramount Plus shows

Editor’s note: We will be updating this list as more Paramount Plus shows debut on this service.

The Good Fight (2017-2022)

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 6

6 Creator: Phil Alden Robinson, Michelle King, Robert King

Phil Alden Robinson, Michelle King, Robert King Main cast: Christine Baranski, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Delroy Lindo, Cush Jumbo

Christine Baranski, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Audra McDonald, Delroy Lindo, Cush Jumbo Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama IMDB rating: 8.3 The Good Fight is a spin-off of the acclaimed CBS network series The Good Wife. It stars Christine Baranski, who once again plays lawyer Diane Lockhart. She believes she’s about to retire but finds out her financial portfolio is nearly gone due to a Ponzi-style scam. She is forced to go back to work at an African American–owned firm in Chicago. The series recently concluded, so you can watch all six seasons right now. It is among the very best of the exclusive Paramount Plus shows.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2020-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Mike McMahan

Mike McMahan Main cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Gillian Vigman, Jerry O’Connell

Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Gillian Vigman, Jerry O’Connell Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure IMDB rating: 7.5 Lower Decks is a surprise hit among the newer batch of Star Trek shows available exclusively on Paramount Plus. This is an adult-themed half-hour animated comedy series, set a year after the events of the movie Star Trek: Nemesis. It centers on characters who are part of the support crew for the USS Cerritos, one of the lesser ships in Starfleet. The series is created by former Rick and Morty head writer Mike McMahan.

Wolf Pack (2023-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis Main cast: Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Chloe Rose Robertson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Lanny Joon

Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Chloe Rose Robertson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Lanny Joon Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror IMDB rating: 6.4 Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis takes on the werewolf genre again in his followup series. Two teens find themselves thrust into a new and dangerous world when a wildfire awakens an ancient beast. Now, they have to manage high-school drama as well as figure out the werewolf pecking order. Fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Teen Wolf won’t want to miss this supernatural drama, available exclusively on Paramount Plus.

1923 (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Main cast: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar Genre: Drama, Western

Drama, Western IMDB rating: 8.4 The second prequel to megahit Yellowstone, 1923 follows the Dutton family in the early 20th century. The family faces new challenges, including Western expansion, Prohibition, and looming Great Depression. Screen icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren lead the cast of this popular series in the quickly expanding Yellowstone universe.

Evil (2019-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Michelle King, Robert King

Michelle King, Robert King Main cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco

Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Crime, Drama, Horror IMDB rating: 7.7 Originally shown on the CBS broadcast network, this series is now a Paramount Plus exclusive. The show revolves around a team of two skeptics, and a man who is studying to be a priest. The trio investigates reports of possible supernatural activity for the Catholic church. If it sounds a bit like The X-Files, you are right. However, this series gets more into religious themes than that classic show.

School Spirits (2023-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 18+

18+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud

Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud Main cast: Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell

Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell Genre: Drama

Drama IMDB rating: 7.5 Teenager Maddie Nears is stuck in the afterlife in this Paramount Plus original teen drama. Maddie is investigating her own mysterious disappearance which sends her on a crime-solving journey as she struggles to adjust to her new “life.” High school may not be hell, exactly, in School Spirits. It’s more like purgatory, literally.

The Offer (2022)

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Michael Tolkin

Michael Tolkin Main cast: Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple

Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Juno Temple Genre: Biography, Drama

Biography, Drama IMDB rating: 8.7 This docudrama limited series tells the story of how the movie version of The Godfather was made in the early 1970s. It shows that while the original novel about an Italian crime family was a major bestseller, it was a difficult sell to get a Hollywood film studio to adapt it for the big screen. Even after the movie got the green light, there were tons of other problems to overcome, not the least of which was pressure from the real mob, who didn’t like how the book portrayed their lifestyle.

Mayor of Kingstown (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Hugh Dillon, Taylor Sheridan

Hugh Dillon, Taylor Sheridan Main cast: Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster

Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB rating: 8.2 Jeremy Renner ditches his bow and arrow from his Hawkeye character to play the unofficial “mayor” of Kingstown. In reality, he’s a power broker who tries to help people both inside and outside the several prisons that operate in or near the town. It’s an interesting new take on the crime drama, and you can watch it on Paramount Plus now.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (2023-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Annabel Oakes

Annabel Oakes Main cast: Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt

Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt Genre: Musical

Musical IMDB rating: 5

This musical comedy is a prequel to the classic Grease. In this Paramount Plus exclusive series, we see the origins of the titular Pink Ladies. When four outcasts are tired of their high school experience, they kick off a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 14+

14+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Mike Judge

Mike Judge Main cast: Mike Judge, Tracy Grandstaff, Kristofor Brown

Mike Judge, Tracy Grandstaff, Kristofor Brown Genre: Comedy, Animation

Comedy, Animation IMDB rating: 7 The iconic MTV animated duo are back! Mike Judge has revived his controversial 90s cartoon, following the success of the Paramount Plus original movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. The two hopeless losers continue to get up to their misadventures in this slightly updated take on the asburd comedy.

iCarly (2021-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 7+

7+ Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Dan Schneider

Dan Schneider Main cast: Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, Jaidyn Triplett, Mary Scheer, Mia Serafino

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley, Jaidyn Triplett, Mary Scheer, Mia Serafino Genre: Comedy

Comedy IMDB rating: 6.6 The original iCarly show on Nickelodeon was a massive hit for the pre-teen crowd. So how do you make a sequel to that show? Simple. You just make the main characters older but still make the show fun for the whole family to watch. Plus, it makes sense for Carly, the original internet influencer, to return to the fold in this age of YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Halo (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Kyle Killen, Steven Kane

Kyle Killen, Steven Kane Main cast: Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Danny Sapani

Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Danny Sapani Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 7.1 Microsoft’s sci-fi first-person shooter franchise was made for an epic TV series, and after years of development, the first season of Halo is currently rolling out on Paramount Plus. The show’s basic premise is the same as what’s featured in the first games, as Earth tries to fight off the invading alien Covenant with a team of super-soldiers called Spartans. However, the show does deviate from much of the game’s lore to tell its own story, which centers on a Spartan called Master Chief who has discovered an alien artifact that could turn the tide in this war.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 15+

15+ Seasons: 2

2 Creator: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet

Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet Main cast: Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia

Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Jess Bush, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction

Action, Adventure, Science Fiction IMDB rating: 8.2 Set several years before Captain Kirk commanded the Enterprise in The Original Series, this show brings back the episodic feel of that show, with some modern touches. It’s all about exploring the galaxy, but with Captain Christopher Pike in charge, a young Ensign Spock who’s still learning the ropes, and a good mix of both new and classic characters. Strange New Worlds debuted in 2022 to solid reviews and may be the best of the new Trek titles, streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Tulsa King (2022-ongoing)

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Seasons: 1

1 Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Main cast: Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama IMDB rating: 8.1 Sylvester Stallone stars in this mob drama-comedy. He plays a previously imprisoned New York City mob boss. After he gets out of jail, the mafia sends him to where they believe he won’t cause any trouble: Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stallone’s character, however, has other ideas, and starts to form a new mob organization.

