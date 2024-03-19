10 best excel apps and spreadsheet apps for Android

The spreadsheet is a powerful tool for many professions. It allows you to organize your data and input more and scales well. Because you can do so much with spreadsheets, there are entire classes for them. There are many options for mobile users. Of course, the big two are Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Those are the two we recommend to just about everybody. We have a tutorial for Google Sheets here if you’re interested.

There are still other options in case those two don’t work for you, and many of them are from developers you’ve probably heard of before. Here are the best Excel apps (spreadsheet apps) for Android!

The best Excel apps and spreadsheet apps for Android

AndrOpen Office Price: Free

AndrOpen Office is the first official mobile port of OpenOffice. It features many things, including a word processor, a spreadsheet function, a presentation function, and a few extras. You can even draw and do math in this thing. We’re here to talk about spreadsheet functionality. It’s surprisingly good for a mobile app and competes favorably with the big dogs, even if it doesn’t have every feature. You can import Microsoft Excel files (XLS and XLT) which makes switching over relatively simple. It’s an excellent alternative to Google’s and Microsoft’s solutions.

Docs To Go Price: Free

Docs To Go is a relatively okay option for mobile office use. It covers the basics, including a word processor, worksheet, and presentation function. The spreadsheet supports Microsoft Office files and is relatively customizable and usable for most simpler tasks. It boasts 111 different functions, various column customization, and sorting. The app seems to struggle with some more complicated styling you may have imported from other apps, but it works for the simple stuff.

Google Sheets Price: Free

Google Sheets is one of the two biggest competitors in the spreadsheet space on mobile. It attaches to Google Drive, features cross-platform support (via the web), is compatible with Microsoft Office files, and has a ton of functionality. We’re particularly fond of its collaborative features, which allow multiple people to work on the same spreadsheet in real time. Additionally, it boasts a ton of functions and customization. We still think Excel is the more powerful spreadsheet app. However, Google Sheets is vastly more accessible and easier for new folks. It’s free to use with Google Drive unless you need more than 15GB of space, then you must pay for it.

Microsoft Excel Price: Free

Microsoft Excel is arguably the best of the best when it comes to spreadsheets. It’s super powerful; tons of businesses already use it for work, and you can find many resources on how to use it online. The mobile version is free for simple stuff, but you need a Microsoft 365 subscription to unlock the best stuff. One can pay once, but it’s only for desktop apps. The subscription isn’t expensive for personal use, and the family plan is a surprisingly good bargain for households.

OfficeSuite Price: Free / $39.99 per year

OfficeSuite is one of the original Microsoft Office and Google Drive competitors on mobile. It’s been around for a long time and has many features and a full office experience. The spreadsheet portion isn’t bad and includes support for Excel files. In terms of pure usability, it’s surprisingly good, although the free version is a bit dry on features. The $39.99 per year subscription removes ads, adds 154 document formats, and unlocks two dozen additional features. The good news is the license is good for mobile (Android and iOS) and PC, so you only have to pay for it once.

Polaris Office Price: Free / Up to $20.99 per month / Up to $209.99 per year

Polaris Office is another older and more mature alternative to Microsoft Office and Google Drive. It’s been around for ages and has many features, including support for Excel file types if you want to go that route. You can use the spreadsheet function for many things, including graphs and other functions. The app also has a delightful and relatively modern Material Design UI. The premium version is front-loaded, encouraging users to go with the yearly subscription over the monthly one, and the app itself has a few bugs. Otherwise, it’s a solid option.

Zoho Sheet Price: Free

Zoho Sheet, a collaborative spreadsheet application within Zoho’s extensive suite of business productivity tools, offers a user-friendly platform reminiscent of Google Sheets. Available for free, it supports integration with Google Gmail accounts. The Mobile Spreadsheet version for Android includes numerous features: data sorting and filtering, conditional formatting, image insertion, pane freezing, and text formatting. It boasts over 350 fundamental and sophisticated functions, complemented by formula suggestions. Additionally, it provides interactive checkboxes, smart links for dialing phone numbers, and fields that connect to navigation applications, enhancing its utility for diverse spreadsheet tasks.

Smartsheet Price: Free

Smartsheet is a highly versatile project management tool, offering a spreadsheet-like interface with robust project tracking features. It excels in flexibility with various templates for various projects, such as product launches, and supports customization to fit specific needs. Key functionalities include Gantt, card, calendar views for task scheduling, advanced spreadsheet features like conditional formatting, and pivot tables for data analysis. Collaboration is a cornerstone, enabling seamless interactions with team members and external stakeholders.

Table Notes Price: Free

Table Notes is something a bit different. Most spreadsheet apps are a part of a larger office suite. Table Notes is not an office app. It’s something closer to a note-taking app with spreadsheet functionality. It’s super simple so that it won’t blow your mind with hundreds of functions. It will let you add things like photos, audio, and drawings. It supports signatures, dates, and times. Finally, it lets you input mathematical formulas for deeper integration. We like that the app has a single price tag instead of only a subscription, but it does hide many of its features (including the ability to import Excel documents) in its pro version. It’s good overall, though.

WPS Office Price: Free

WPS Office has long been heralded as the best free office app. It’s still mostly free, but these days, you have to pay for some extra stuff (and removing ads) with a subscription. In terms of functionality, it keeps up with the pack with various functions, support for Microsoft Excel, and some modern touches like integration with Slack, Zoom, and Google Drive. Most of the app’s complaints are about its advertising in the free version. The complaints are warranted because the ads are annoying; otherwise, the app does what it promises.

