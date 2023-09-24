10 best free calls apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2017.

In today’s digital age, staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues has never been easier, thanks to the great number of free calling apps available at our fingertips. These innovative applications have revolutionized the way we communicate, breaking down the barriers of distance and cost that were once associated with making phone calls. Whether you’re seeking a budget-friendly alternative to traditional phone services or simply looking for a more convenient way to keep in touch, free calling apps have become an indispensable part of our daily lives. In this guide, we’ll explore the world of free calling apps, showcasing the best options available and demonstrating how they can enhance your communication experience.

We also have a list of the best free texting apps for Android. Many of those can also do phone calls.

The best free call apps for Android

Dingtone Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $79.99 per item)

Dingtone is one of many free call apps on Google Play. It gives you a dedicated phone number in your local area code if you want. Additionally, it can call phones in over 200 countries. You can make unlimited calls over data as long as your friends and family also use Dingtone. You can make calls to real phone numbers with a credit system, hence the in-app purchases. You can add free credits through various promotions and adverts. Thus, it’s not 100% free in terms of time, but at least you don’t have to spend money if you don’t want to.

Facebook Messenger Price: Free

Facebook apps are generally pretty average. They’re clunky, slow, and eat up quite a bit of battery. However, virtually everybody uses Facebook. That makes Facebook Messenger a pretty decent option. It is Facebook’s standalone messaging app. It features free messaging, free calls, and free video chats. The app even has some games to play. The only thing you’ll need is to be friends on Facebook with somebody and you’re good to go, although in some cases, even that’s not necessary. It’s a good app to try because it’s easier to convince people to use Facebook than it is to switch to something different.

Google Meet Price: Free

Google Meet is a video call app. It used to be two separate products, Google Duo and Google Meet, but the two merged together in 2022. It works similarly to apps like FaceTime where you can video call people. The calls are completely free, and they work pretty well as long as your Internet connection isn’t terrible. The app boasts video calls with up to 100 people simultaneously. You can also share documents and other stuff. Google is still working on making this a mix between a consumer product and a work product, but aside from some small bugs, it’s pretty good.

FreeTone Calls & Texting Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $79.99 per item)

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

FreeTone is a communication app that offers both free calling and texting services. It provides users with a dedicated phone number for making calls and sending text messages. It allows you to make free calls within US and Canada using that number. But if you want to make international calls it would require credit. Additionally, FreeTone includes features like group messaging, voicemail, call forwarding, and customizable ringtone options.

Skype Price: Free / Varies

Skype is one of the most popular free calls apps out there. Its hallmark feature is the ability to be used on mobile phones, computers, tablets, and most other computing devices. You can send text messages, voice calls, and video calls for free to other people who use Skype. You will have to pay for credits to use if you want to call actual phone numbers. However, we do appreciate the option to call actual phone numbers from the service. Of course, you can call other Skype members for free, and you can chat with multiple people in a single voice call.

Signal Private Messenger Price: Free

Signal Private Messenger is an increasingly popular service that focuses on security. It’s open-source, and it encrypts everything it sends. That includes voice calls, text messages, and everything between. It offers free calls and texts, although other people will have to be using Signal Private Messenger as well. Everything is completely free, at least for now. It’s definitely the go-to option for those who want free calls but are also concerned about security. Please note that it’s only fully secure if both parties are using Signal Private Messenger.

Slack Price: Free / $7.25-$12.50 per member per month

We’re reaching a little bit with Slack. However, it does actually make free calls to other people who use Slack. It’s an increasingly popular chat service that’s aimed at businesses both big and small. You’ll be able to create text channels, message people individually, and it comes with integration with a ton of other apps. It’s also cross-platform, and calls are easy enough to make. They may be a bit fuzzy if you’re talking to people on the other side of the world, though. For now, Slack is entirely free for almost everybody.

TextNow Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

TextNow is an app that offers free texting and free calls. You’ll get your own dedicated phone number that you can give to other people. You can call people in the US and Canada free of charge. However, you’ll have to pay in order to call International numbers. That’s not great if you live outside of the US, but this is exactly what you’re looking for if you do live there. The entire thing is funded by advertising. Signing up for a plan removes those. This is the best app to make free calls right now.

Viber Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $109.99 per item)

Viber started life as a basic VoIP service. It has since expanded into a full-blown service that offers text chats, voice chats, and even video chats. You can call anyone else who uses Viber free of charge. Like Skype, there’s a small fee if you want to call phone numbers for people who don’t use Viber. It also comes with a ton of other features. Some of them, like hidden messaging, can be useful. However, many of them are goofy little things like stickers that don’t really matter too much. Viber to Viber calls, texts, and video chats are completely free. You can also buy stickers and some customization options with in-app purchases, but those are entirely optional.

WhatsApp Price: Free

Last up is the venerable WhatsApp. It started out as a text-only platform but has slowly evolved to include free calls and free video chats. Like most, you can only use the free calls feature if you’re connecting with another person who uses WhatsApp. Since it’s one of the most popular chat apps in existence, it shouldn’t be too bad to get other people on it. It’s huge, powerful, and it works really well. It also has a variety of other features that help make the experience that much better.

Comments