15 best weather apps and weather widgets for Android

Weather apps have become indispensable tools in our daily lives, providing us with real-time updates on the ever-changing atmospheric conditions. From planning outdoor activities to making important travel decisions, these applications offer invaluable insights. These days, you can also get some crazy good radars, even if Dark Sky doesn’t exist on Android anymore. In this article, we delve into the world of weather apps, exploring the features, accuracy, and user-friendliness of leading options. Whether you’re a casual user or a weather enthusiast, understanding the nuances of these apps can help you stay prepared and informed in any climate.

For those who want something a little extra, here is a list of the best weather radars on Android that is entirely separate from this list.

The best weather apps and weather widgets for Android

1Weather Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.99 – $9.99 per item)

1Weather by OneLouder Apps has been around for a long time and is not only one of the most popular weather apps on this list but also one of the highest-rated. It comes with standard features like your daily and hourly forecast, along with access to additional information like humidity, etc. There are also some weather widgets available. The design is crisp and clean. It also comes with Android Wear support, weather tracking for up to 12 cities, and support for 25 languages. All of the features come in the free version with advertising. You can also pay $4 to remove advertising. The only issue we’ve ever had with this one is the radar refuses to load on occasion.

Accuweather Price: Free / Subscription ($3.99/month or $19.99/year)

Accuweather by Accuweather.com is one of the more popular and good weather apps. It features the basics, including extended forecasts, hourly forecasts, and the like. Other features include a weather radar. It also includes a MinuteCast feature which predicts rain on a minute-by-minute basis, so you can plan your day a little easier. The app underwent a re-design in mid-2020 and introduced a bunch of new bugs that haven’t been fixed yet. However, it should get better over the next year as they iron everything out. Additionally, the service has a subscription service for some users. We’ll keep an eye on this one and re-evaluate when we update next to see if it gets to stay on the list.

Appy Weather Price: Free /Subscription ($4.99/month or $19.99/year)

Appy Weather is the latest weather app on the list. It has a bunch of features, and that includes most of the ones that every weather app has. Some of its more unique features include a much more personalized feed than most, a fun and fashionable user interface, and hyperlocal weather. It uses Dark Sky’s API for now but should have other options in the near future. The subscription is $19.99 per year. It has a few bugs here and there, but it’s quickly becoming a go-to option for many.

Geometric Weather Price: Free

Geometric Weather is an excellent weather app, provided you don’t mind installing it from F-Droid. The app includes a 15-day forecast along with hourly forecasts for up to 24 hours. In addition, you get real time conditions, a dark theme, allergen counts, sun and moon phases, global weather data, and more. You also get a choice between AccuWeather and OpenWeatherMap as your provider. The user interface is clean and easy to use. This was on the Play Store, but was removed for some reason. If it ever comes back, we’ll put the Google Play link in instead of the F-Droid link.

Google Search, Discover, etc Price: Free

Google Assistant isn’t one of the usual weather apps. But itt can show you the weather. You simply ask Google for the forecast. You can ask for the current weather, weather alerts, and more. Just click on the weather card to get additional info on the web. It doesn’t have a lot of the features as these other weather apps, such as weather widgets or a built-in radar. However, it’s excellent for quick checks, quick updates, and severe weather alerts. It’s also entirely free. The app comes pre-installed on most Android devices as well.

MyRadar Weather Radar Price: Free / Subscription ($3.99/month or $19.99/year)

MyRadar is a simple app that shows you a weather radar. It has a full range of features, including the ability to play animations so you can see if the rain is coming or going. The app itself is simple, but you can buy additional features as in-app purchases. Some of the additional features include a hurricane tracker and additional radar features. The radar on this one is one of the best we’ve ever seen, and it’s the only one that even comes close to how good Dark Sky was. However, it works best in combination with another weather app so you can get the normal weather features as well.

NOAA Weather Price: Free / $1.99

NOAA Weather Unofficial is an app that sources the NOAA and National Weather Service for its information. You can find things like the latest weather forecasts, hourly conditions, radar, and more. You can track several cities at once, and there are weather widgets to choose from. The only downside is that the app doesn’t support severe weather alerts. There’s a free version and a paid version. We recommend the free one first.

Overdrop Price: Free / $17.99

Overdrop is one of the newer weather apps on the list. It features a sleek design that is mostly minimal but just flashy enough to be enjoyable. The app also features real-time weather data, a 24-hour forecast, a seven-day forecast, severe weather alerts, six themes, various widgets, and more. It’s one of the better ones, for sure.

Today Weather Price: Free /$9.49

Today Weather was a pleasant surprise in 2017. It’s a clean, functional, and quick weather app with more than enough features for most people. The app includes the usual features such as weather forecasts, humidity, actual temperature versus real feel, severe weather alerts, weather widgets, and other useful info like air quality index, moon cycles, and sunrise/sunset times. The radar is also one of the most gorgeous that we’ve used. The app is free to download and use with optional in-app purchases.

WeatherBug Price: Free / $49.99

WeatherBug is one of the older weather apps. It features all of the stuff you’d expect from a weather app. That includes weather forecasts, temperature, radar, weather alerts, and more. It also features 18 different weather maps, a lightning alert system, traffic conditions, and more. There are weather widgets, but they are separate downloads. It’s a really solid, stable weather app with more than enough features for most people. The developers do a good job keeping the user interface at least relatively modernized. The free version is more than good enough for most people.

The Weather Channel Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $29.99 per item)

Weather Channel is easily among the most recognizable weather apps out there. Thankfully, it covers all the basics. That includes the current temperature, future forecasts, severe weather alerts, radar, and more. It also includes breaking news, lightning alerts, and pollen alerts. There are a variety of widgets, a separate tablet user interface, and additional stuff. It doesn’t cut any corners. That said, all of these features mean The Weather Channel app is one of the biggest ones on the list and is perfectly functional.

What The Forecast?!! Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.99 – $19.99 per item)

What The Forecast is one of the newer weather apps. You’ve probably seen screenshots of this app somewhere on social media. The app gives you funny quips that describe the weather outside. It boasts over 6600 phrases with an optional setting for profanity. Additionally, the app includes a seven-day forecast, integration with AerisWeather, current temperature, the real feel, and more. This is definitely a fun weather app for those who need something basic but also unique. The profanity setting isn’t for everyone, but you knew that already.

Yahoo Weather Price: Free

Yahoo’s weather app is probably their best app. It features a beautiful design, essential weather information, weather alerts, a radar, and more. The app can track up to 20 cities. It shows gorgeous imagery from sources like Flickr. That’s about all it does, though. It gives you the weather basics and looks really flashy. That’s good if that’s all you need. However, those needing something more serious may need to look elsewhere. Yahoo Weather is free with no in-app purchases. It does have ads, though.

YoWindow Weather Price: Free / $9.99

YoWindow Weather is one of the more unique weather apps. It’s quite flashy. You can move your finger across the user interface to see the weather at any given point in the day. It also covers the basics fairly well. It’s not as powerful as some weather apps. However, simplicity has its benefits as well. This is a great weather app for those who need something simple but also still looks good. You can pick up the app for free to try out most of its features. The paid version goes for $9.99. It’s a reasonable price for what you’re getting.

Weather Underground Price: Free / Subscription ($3.99/month or $19.99/year)

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Weather Underground underwent some big changes when IBM bought the company a while back. It gets the basics right, including the current forecast, a weather radar, the future forecast, and stuff like that. The app augments the experience by adding things like an air quality metric, sunrise and sunset times, hurricane tracking, and weather news. Additionally, the radar is fairly customizable with plenty of layers. The price is quite a bit steeper than it used to be, and we understand if that price is too high for you, but the free version works the same with ads, so it’s not too big of a deal to go with the free version.

