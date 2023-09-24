5 best Android apps for notification tones and ringtones

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2015.

Getting custom ringtones isn’t as popular as it once was, but that’s likely because it’s easier than ever to find them. Surprisingly, the market for Android apps to find ringtones, notification tones, and alarm tones isn’t as vibrant as one would believe. These days, there are only a few apps with the capabilities, and Zedge pretty much owns the market. Some apps, like Google’s Clock, let you record your own alarm sounds, but it’s not a super common feature. In this short roundup, we’ll take a look at the best Android apps for ringtones and notification tones.

Inshot MP3 Cutter and Ringtone Maker Price: Free / $6.99

InShot MP3 Cutter and Ringtone Maker is one of the most popular MP3 cutters on mobile. You can do things like trim songs down, mix music, and make your own ringtones, notification tones, and alarm tones. You can also add things like fade-in and fade-out effects for a cleaner presentation. Some other features include variable bitrate support, support for most popular music codecs (including WAV, FLAC, OGG, and others), and you can even adjust the volume. It hits most of the right notes, and it’s a good option for making your own ringtones.

Pi Music Player Price: Free / Up to $3.99

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Pi Music Player is a good one-two punch. It functions as a perfectly good, simple music player. However, it also has some ringtone capabilities. The music player portion of the app includes a five-band equalizer, metadata support, themes, backgrounds, and a gorgeous user interface. You also get a ringtone cutter. Thus, you can take any track in your library and turn it into a notification tone or a ringtone. It’s not among the best music player apps. However, the ringtone cutter function is better than most, so it’s a decent app overall.

Ringtone Maker Price: Free

Ringtone Maker is another app for custom ringtones. You load a sound file, cut out what you want, and save it. It can also record audio if you want to create even more custom ringtones. The app also supports most file types, including MP3, WAV, AAC, AMR, and several others. You simply load the file in, cut it where you want, adjust, and cut. Overall, it works pretty well. The app is free with no in-app purchases, but there are ads.

Zedge Price: Free/In-app purchases ($o.49 – $399.99 per item)

Zedge is one of the most popular ringtone and notification tone apps. It features a huge number of ringtones from across a variety of genres and types. You can also search specifically for notification tones, ringtones, and alarm tones. The notification tones tend to be shorter, so they don’t get annoying if you get a lot of notifications in a short period of time. It’s one of the best and most consistent apps for notification tones and ringtones, even if the advertising can get a little annoying sometimes.

Z Ringtones Price: Free with ads

Z Ringtones 2020 is kind of an alternative to something like Zedge. It has a bunch of various types of ringtones for quick download. The app has a metric ton of ads, as do most other ringtone downloaders. However, the selection is decent, and you can find stuff for holidays quite easily. Most of the ringtones are hit-or-miss in terms of quality. The most irritating part of the app is, by far, its ad frequency. It’s quite a bit higher than we would like. The app also tries to farm five-star reviews, so its rating may be a bit inflated. There are many ringtone downloaders just like this one, but this one had some decent stuff in our testing.

If we missed any of the best apps for ringtones or notification tones, tell us about them in the comments.

