I take an Android tablet everywhere I go: These are the best ones you should buy

I didn’t consider myself a tablet person for a very long time. Sure, I briefly tried to use one to replace my laptop in college, but I quickly learned that it wasn’t quite a like-for-like trade. So, back to the shelf it went, waiting for the day I just wanted a larger form factor for entertainment. And, for a while, I ignored the scaled-up side of Android altogether.

Now, though, things are different. Android tablets are better than ever, and they come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from just larger than a foldable phone to nearly rivaling full-sized laptops. I’m still not sure how many of them I would trust as laptop replacements, but I’ve found that they fill so many more niches than they used to. Here are the best Android tablets that I think you should actually spend your money on.

OnePlus Pad 3: The best Android tablet overall OnePlus Pad 3 MSRP: $699.99 Flagship-killing tablet. The OnePlus Pad 3 is a true step into the flagship tablet race, pairing Qualcomm's best chipset with an upgraded design and some of our favorite tablet software features in the business. See price at AmazonSee price at OnePlus Positives Vibrant 144Hz display

Vibrant 144Hz display Premium, versatile design

Premium, versatile design Phenomenal battery life

Phenomenal battery life Blisteringly fast charging

Blisteringly fast charging Elite performance

Elite performance Punchy speakers Cons Rising price tag

Rising price tag Limited Android version updates

Limited Android version updates Basic front camera

Basic front camera No fingerprint biometrics If you’d told me just a few years ago that OnePlus would one day make the best Android tablet, I’m not sure that I would have believed you. Sure, it had a solid debut with the OnePlus Pad, but that sub-$500 slate felt more like proof that OnePlus could venture outside the flagship killer realm than it could actually make a top-tier tablet. It packed near-flagship specs and an eye-catching brushed design, but I was never quite sure who it was right for. Now that we’re onto the OnePlus Pad 3, things have changed. This is a truly flagship-tier tablet, with top-end specs and a price tag to match. And, while I don’t love that OnePlus has nearly doubled the price of its Pad over three generations, I can’t argue with the punch that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 80W wired charging bring to the table. That one-two punch isn’t the whole story, either. OnePlus packed its third-generation slate with a 12,140mAh battery that just goes and goes and goes. The company rates it for an almost unbelievable 70 days of standby time, and under normal usage, I’m inclined to believe them. I took the tablet for several weekends away across late spring and early summer, and felt plenty comfortable leaving my SuperVOOC charger at home. During those weekends of travel, I put the OnePlus Pad 3 through just about every tablet-ready test imaginable. I rewatched Nosferatu on the 13.2-inch LCD panel and felt like the 144Hz refresh rate more than lived up to the task. Are its black tones as deep as they might be on an OLED tablet? No, but I’ll take the higher refresh rate and the very comfortable 7:5 aspect ratio. Besides, with the eight-speaker setup, the Pad 3 seems to make everything sound good. I jumped into Mt. Joy’s album, I Hope We Have Fun, and thought the tablet nailed everything, from the crashing drums to Matt Quinn’s vocals. There's precious little missing from OnePlus's third-generation tablet, and it's still my go-to for travel nearly six months later. If there’s one other thing I have to point out, though, it’s the fact that the OnePlus Pad 3 looks more like an Apple product than ever. It draws heavily from the design of the iPad Air, sporting flat sides, even bezels, and a corner-mounted camera bump. It’s not really a big deal to me — there’s only so much you can do with a tablet — but a small part of me misses the central camera circle from the early generations. Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: The best large Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra New 14.6-inch display • Upgraded DeX modes • Very thin • Robust AI features MSRP: $1,199.99 Largest display to date for a Galaxy Tab tablet The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the biggest and best Galaxy Tab to date. The 14.6-inch display rocks 120Hz at 2,960x1,848 pixels of resolution. A huge 11,600mAh battery should keep you going all day, and quad-speakers promise a crisp entertainment experience. See price at AmazonSee price at Samsung Positives Stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display

Stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display Loud, high-quality speakers

Loud, high-quality speakers Comes with a free stylus

Comes with a free stylus Great performance and battery life

Great performance and battery life Seven years of updates Cons Very heavy and uncomfortable to hold

Very heavy and uncomfortable to hold Can't run Samsung DeX without an external monitor

Can't run Samsung DeX without an external monitor Extremely expensive If you find yourself on the Samsung side of the Android ecosystem, or you just want an even bigger tablet than the OnePlus Pad 3, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra might be right up your alley. Is it significantly more expensive than the tablet we just talked about? Sure, but it also picks up what we’d conservatively call the best tablet display on the market. We’re not just calling it the best because it’s the biggest, either — it just really is that good. For several years now, we’ve touted Samsung’s wider aspect ratios as some of our favorites for streaming TV and movies, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is no exception. Its 14.6-inch AMOLED panel is one of the richest and brightest (topping out at 1,600 nits) that we’ve ever used, boasting barely there bezels while binge-watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth (or eighteenth) time. Of course, with that much display real estate, you’ll probably want to do more than simply stream to your heart’s content, and the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is ready for that, too. In our review, we determined that the Dimensity 9400+ chipset was more than powerful enough for dipping into titles like Balatro and Call of Duty: Mobile. It did lag slightly behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the OnePlus Pad 3, at least in our controlled benchmarks, but we didn’t detect much difference in day-to-day life. Samsung's biggest tablet is also its brightest and most powerful, no doubt about it. If there’s one challenge to picking an Android tablet this large, it’s, well, the fact that it’s so large. Measuring at over 323mm (12.8 inches) long and weighing over 690 grams (1.5 lbs), it’s not the type of tablet you tuck under an arm and carry around for an afternoon. Should you have enough space to slot it into a backpack while traveling, definitely do so — especially with a keyboard cover and the included stylus — just keep in mind that it’s not the type of tech to disappear in your bag. C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Read more

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: The best small Android tablet Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 Delightfully compact to use • Reliable performance • Brilliant haptics and speakers MSRP: $549.99 Compact tablet gaming The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a compact Android tablet built for gaming on the go, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, bundled accessories, and powerful speakers. See price at Lenovo Positives Delightfully compact to use

Delightfully compact to use Reliable performance

Reliable performance Brilliant haptics and speakers

Brilliant haptics and speakers Loaded with in-box accessories Cons No secure biometrics

No secure biometrics Gaming tablet with no headphone jack

Gaming tablet with no headphone jack No cellular model

No cellular model Limited fixed storage for games Swinging all the way to the other end of the spectrum, not everyone needs a massive Android tablet. As I said, it’s tough to fit something like the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in your travel setup. What’s less hard to fit? The 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3. It’s among the smallest Android tablets you’ll find these days, but there’s plenty of power stacked behind the 165Hz LCD panel. For starters, Lenovo turned to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset to keep the lights on. It might not be the latest and greatest chipset, but it does keep pace with the likes of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra while costing roughly half the price of Samsung’s top-tier tablets. Pair that with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and there’s enough punch to bounce from one title to the next without too much trouble. We especially liked its gaming performance in Genshin Impact, which consistently maintained nearly 60fps throughout, and backed it up with more than 100fps while playing Bright Memory Infinite. There’s another benefit to choosing a small Android tablet for gaming, too: the accessories. Because the Legion Tab Gen 3 is so compact, it fits comfortably alongside the Razer Kishi Ultra, freeing your display from unwanted smudges and fingerprints while adding much more tactile controls. If you don’t mind those on-screen controls, we also found Lenovo’s x-axis haptic motor to be plenty punchy while we were, well, punching. What's better than a gaming tablet? A gaming tablet that goes anywhere. Keep in mind that there are some limitations that come along with the Legion Tab Gen 3’s compact form factor. It offers a smaller battery than most slates on this list, and Lenovo opted against both a headphone jack and an official IP rating, presumably to keep costs in check. That shouldn’t be too big a problem — it’s not likely that you’ll take your tablet for a swim — but it’s something to keep in mind on rainy days. Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: The best Android tablet under $500 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Great battery life • Upgraded wired charging • Durable IP68 rating MSRP: $499.00 The Goldilocks of Samsung's 2025 tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers the right mix of performance and value in a mid-range tablet that speaks to all levels of Galaxy fans. See price at AmazonSee price at Samsung Positives Great battery life

Great battery life Upgraded wired charging

Upgraded wired charging Solid commitment to software updates

Solid commitment to software updates Just enough AI features

Just enough AI features Durable IP68 rating Cons LCD instead of OLED panel

LCD instead of OLED panel Quarterly updates rather than monthly

Quarterly updates rather than monthly Expensive accessories If you decide not to narrow down your next Android tablet by size, the next easiest way to choose is to set a budget and stick to it. And, much like the world of cheap Android phones, some of the most exciting Android tablets are the ones that won’t hurt your wallet too badly. Among them, we’re inclined to call Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE the perfect middle child — a compliment of the highest order. It lands almost perfectly between the Galaxy Tab S series and the Tab A series, pulling the best of both worlds for under $500. Perhaps the best example of Samsung’s mid-range mentality is the overall design of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. Its 90Hz LCD panel is a near copy of the type used by Samsung on its more affordable models, while the 16:10 aspect ratio is identical to that seen on the streaming-friendly premium lineup. And, when your movies and shows have the real estate to fill most of the display without losing too much to the margins, it’s easy to ignore when the blacks aren’t super black, and the refresh rate could be higher. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE is a top pick for Galaxy fans on a budget. Also drawn from the premium end is the Galaxy Tab S10 FE’s overall build, which combines aluminum with an IP68 rating for added peace of mind. I feel comfortable taking it out and about on days where I’d rather leave the Legion Tab Gen 3 at home, and the Exynos 1580 chipset ensures that I’ll have enough power to tackle the basics. It’s certainly not a gaming chipset, but it sips power from the 8,000mAh battery rather than chugging it, making it very easy to ditch your charger for a few days at a time. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE even manages to go mid-range in terms of Galaxy AI features, too. It doesn’t dive in quite as deep as Samsung’s flagship slates, skipping some of the more generative options like Photo Assist and Drawing Assist in favor of Handwriting Assist and Math Solver. They’re the types of wrinkles that work best with the included S Pen, making this sub-$500 tablet a great pick for students of all ages. Ryan Haines / Android Authority Read more

Lenovo Tab Plus: The best Android tablet under $300 Lenovo Tab Plus Built-in kickstand • Fantastic speakers • Long-lasting battery MSRP: $289.99 Can you kick it? This tablet can. The Lenovo Tab Plus is a bold and refreshing take on what a sub-$300 tablet can be, with a built-in kickstand, amazing speakers, and impressive battery life and charging power. See price at Amazon Positives Built-in kickstand

Built-in kickstand Fantastic speakers

Fantastic speakers Long battery life

Long battery life Super-fast charging

Super-fast charging Good price Cons Heavier than other tablets of its size

Heavier than other tablets of its size Screen could be brighter

Screen could be brighter Average performance

Average performance No cellular option Stepping down the ladder a few hundred dollars, the Lenovo Tab Plus might be the most unique-looking tablet on this list. From the front, it resembles just about any other Android slate, featuring even bezels and a landscape-oriented selfie camera. Flip it over, though, and you can immediately see its two-tiered design that houses extra goodies like a pair of punchy speakers and a folding kickstand. And yes, this is the only option on our list that comes with a built-in kickstand — good work, Lenovo. Of course, Lenovo would probably prefer that you get excited over its dual JBL-branded speakers, which push 26 watts of audio, and we agree with them. The speakers really are impressive, offering more than enough volume to fill a room with music, movies, or YouTube videos as you pass the time. You might muffle the sound just a bit depending on how you hold your tablet, but we had no complaints about volume when propped up with the kickstand. Also, while you can usually hold Android tablets in a few different ways, the Tab Plus has a pretty clear top and bottom. We tried to hold it upside down, using the narrower top half as our grip, but pretty quickly realized that it’s much more comfortable to hang onto the thicker part. You don’t wind up feeling like you’re holding a razor-thin slate so much as a comfortably reassuring tablet, almost like it has a built-in case. Lenovo's dual speakers give the Tab Plus plenty of musical punch. Given our current limitation of $300, there are a few key points to note about the Lenovo Tab Plus. For starters, its MediaTek Helio G99 chipset is capable but not thrilling. It’ll power through video streaming and web browsing, but it won’t keep you in the most demanding of gaming titles for very long. The Tab Plus isn’t the brightest Android option on the market, either, so you may need to lower your window shade if you want to rely on this one for in-flight entertainment. Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority ?????????????? Read more

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: The best Android tablet under $200

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Larger, smoother display • Excellent, sturdy design • Lower base price MSRP: $219.99 Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price. See price at AmazonSee price at Amazon Positives Larger, smoother display

Larger, smoother display Excellent, sturdy design

Excellent, sturdy design Lower base price

Lower base price Cellular model option with 5G

Cellular model option with 5G Improved update commitment Cons No S Pen

No S Pen Slow 15W charging

Slow 15W charging Weak front and rear cameras

Alright, so listen — our next pick is a bit of a cheat. We’re going to call the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus the best Android tablet that you can get for less than $200, but we’re also going to acknowledge that it retails for $219. The reason we think it still fits as a great pick for such a tight budget, though, is that it’s always on sale for less than $200. At the time of writing, the 64GB version of Samsung’s budget-friendly slate is available for $149, with the higher-spec 128GB model priced at $199.

And, for that money, it’s hard for the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus not to punch above its asking price. It brings plenty of upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab A8 (not Plus), including a larger 11-inch display (up from 10.5 inches) and a smoother 90Hz refresh rate to replace the lowly 60Hz speed. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus also features a two-piece construction, protecting most of its internals within an aluminum shell, with a thin strip of plastic surrounding the buttons, SIM slot, and camera.

Anyway, the best news is that the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus offers meaningful improvements over its predecessor in terms of power, too. It ditches the little-known Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset in favor of a Snapdragon 695 that’s much more capable while multitasking, streaming, and hopping into light games like Candy Crush. We… probably still wouldn’t expect the world from a four-year-old chipset, but it’s perfectly capable for everyday tasks. When you can usually get it for around $150, it's not hard to be impressed by Samsung's cheapest tablet. There’s also the matter of Samsung’s software support, which can be inconsistent at this price point. Luckily, three years of Android updates and enough security patches to last into 2027 feels like a hit. It’ll pick up Android 16 by the time it reaches retirement age, easily justifying its rock-bottom asking price — though newer tablets will probably launch with Android 16 and leave you just a bit jealous. Ryan Haines / Android Authority Read more

Google Pixel Tablet: The best smart home hub hybrid

Google Pixel Tablet Unique Nest Hub-like dock • Pixel-exclusive software features • Long-term update policy MSRP: $499.00 The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at AmazonSee price at AmazonSee price at Best Buy Positives Unique Nest Hub-like dock

Unique Nest Hub-like dock Decent battery life and reliable charging

Decent battery life and reliable charging Good audio on and off the dock

Good audio on and off the dock Pixel-exclusive software features

Pixel-exclusive software features Long-term update policy Cons Lacks several key Nest Hub features when docked

Lacks several key Nest Hub features when docked Sluggish 60Hz display

Sluggish 60Hz display Tensor G2 gets hot

Tensor G2 gets hot Low-res cameras and limited video options

Low-res cameras and limited video options Exorbitant price for additional docks that do nothing on their own

I’ve hit the portability of tablets pretty heavily so far. I mean, who doesn’t love a big screen that’s easy to take just about anywhere? But if you’re Google, you tend to do things just a little differently. If you’re Google, you design your first tablet in years to double as a smart home hub any time you pop it onto its included stand — and that’s just what makes the Pixel Tablet worth buying.

Don’t get us wrong, the Pixel Tablet probably wasn’t worth buying when it launched, and we said as much. We felt like its ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ approach left it, well, a master of none. It wasn’t quite up to rivaling Google’s existing Nest Hub Max, nor was it as well-rounded as many of Samsung’s Galaxy Tabs. Since then, though, a series of updates has breathed new life into the slate.

We couldn’t be happier that Google has stuck by its Pixel Tablet over time, adding an automatic feed for Nest doorbells when the camera senses a would-be visitor or delivery person. The reworked dashboard is also much better, allowing you to jump right into many of your most frequently used apps and services without having to navigate through nearly as many menus. The Pixel Tablet has improved by such a margin since launch that it's worth buying now more than ever. Google’s Pixel Tablet has also improved as a tablet, adding notification syncing across your other Pixel devices, such as phones and watches. We’ll happily dismiss a notification once and see it disappear on all our devices, rather than seeing Chelsea FC fall to Atalanta on our phones, tablets, and watches. It’s also pretty cool that you can swap music from your phone to your Pixel Tablet simply by bringing them near each other — and we imagine Google will continue to add features via Pixel Drops for a while to come. Joe Maring / Android Authority Read more

Honorable mentions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11-inch 120Hz display • Big battery • Redesigned S Pen • Galaxy AI and Gemini MSRP: $799.99 Capable 11-inch Android tablet The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is a 11-inch tablet with a high-resolution, 120Hz display, 8,400mAh battery, and large storage options. This MediaTek-powered tablet has a good selection of AI tools baked in. See price at Samsung Save $100.00 128GB See price at Amazon 128GB

It wouldn’t take much for us to give Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 a full slot on this list — it’s a pretty good tablet. The only thing holding it back, though, is that it doesn’t have a specific niche. It’s pretty good all around, offering a crisp display, solid processor, and a wide range of accessories, but it doesn’t stand as the best gaming option or the largest display for the money.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Lenovo Idea Tab Pro MSRP: $390.00 Budget tablet beast. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a budget Android tablet, released in the US in April 2025. It stands out for its large 12.7-inch display, aluminum design, and impressive speaker setup. See price at Amazon

This runs the Galaxy Tab S10 FE very close for the title of best tablet under $500, but gets the runner-up medal because of its relatively lackluster update policy and heft. If you can look past those two things, though, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a fantastic tablet for media and productivity, all at a very reasonable price.

Amazon has slowed its flow of Fire tablets in the last few years, but they’re still worth mentioning. No, they don’t technically run Android (call them Android-adjacent), but they’re some of the most affordable slates you can buy. You get easy access to things like your Kindle library and Prime Video, and the compact designs are very easy to slot into a bag and take on the go.

Since we’re already a bit loose with the rules, let’s add an iPad to the list as well. While we prefer Android tablets, there’s no denying that some of our favorite slates pull pretty heavily from the iPad Air, pairing ultra-slim designs with flagship chipsets and clean software. So, if you’re willing to walk on the iPadOS side, this is the slate to do it with. It makes the most of its battery life and is in line to receive updates longer than most competitors.

Switching back to Android — well, kind of — we have the HUAWEI MatePad Pro. It’s closer to a standard Android experience than the last two honorable mentions, but it lacks access to Google’s Play Store, which makes life more challenging. You’ll have to source most apps from the App Gallery and supplement them with APKs, but the premium hardware and crisp OLED display will reward your patience.

What to look for in a good Android tablet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Shopping for a new Android tablet is every bit as hard as finding your next phone — if not harder. While you probably won’t have to worry about a cellular plan (unless you want one), there are plenty of other criteria to consider. Some things that we look for are obvious, such as battery life and build quality, but other factors might not be so straightforward to identify.

Buying a tablet is like buying a phone... just bigger and a little more complicated.

Take a minute to check out a few things we consider must-have features before buying an Android tablet. You might not agree with all of them, but even one or two could help to steer your purchasing decision. Screen size: Knowing how much of a tablet you can handle is probably the number one factor before you buy. If you want to maximize your portability, you’ll probably want to look at something small like the Legion Tab Gen 3, but that won’t be the best bet to replace your laptop. If you have the space for it, either the OnePlus Pad 3 or Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will pack a bit more punch.

Knowing how much of a tablet you can handle is probably the number one factor before you buy. If you want to maximize your portability, you’ll probably want to look at something small like the Legion Tab Gen 3, but that won’t be the best bet to replace your laptop. If you have the space for it, either the OnePlus Pad 3 or Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will pack a bit more punch. Software updates: Software commitments on Android tablets still tend to lag behind those on smartphones, but the gap is closing. You won’t typically find seven years of support, nor will your new slate be at the front of the line for updates, but as we saw with the Pixel Tablet, there’s always a chance that you’ll gain a wealth of new features over time.

Software commitments on Android tablets still tend to lag behind those on smartphones, but the gap is closing. You won’t typically find seven years of support, nor will your new slate be at the front of the line for updates, but as we saw with the Pixel Tablet, there’s always a chance that you’ll gain a wealth of new features over time. Build quality: Selecting an Android tablet based on its build quality usually means spending a little bit more for a more durable slate. Top options, such as the Galaxy Tab S11 series and OnePlus Pad 3, use aluminum from top to bottom, whereas plastic becomes more common at budget-friendly and mid-range price points.

Selecting an Android tablet based on its build quality usually means spending a little bit more for a more durable slate. Top options, such as the Galaxy Tab S11 series and OnePlus Pad 3, use aluminum from top to bottom, whereas plastic becomes more common at budget-friendly and mid-range price points. Accessories: Most tablet buyers can also acknowledge that these devices aren’t meant to be used with one hand. You can do so with a small tablet, but most larger options require accessories like a kickstand, a keyboard, and a stylus to unlock the full range of possibilities. Both Lenovo and Samsung have pretty excellent ecosystems to draw from, and the Pixel Tablet takes a very interesting approach by adding smart home-centric extras.

Most tablet buyers can also acknowledge that these devices aren’t meant to be used with one hand. You can do so with a small tablet, but most larger options require accessories like a kickstand, a keyboard, and a stylus to unlock the full range of possibilities. Both Lenovo and Samsung have pretty excellent ecosystems to draw from, and the Pixel Tablet takes a very interesting approach by adding smart home-centric extras. Battery life: Another “bigger is better” feature to look for is battery life. Yes, larger tablets tend to have bigger batteries, and sometimes that means they last longer. Other times, though, the bigger battery has to power a larger display, and the extra milliamp-hours might come out to a wash.

Another “bigger is better” feature to look for is battery life. Yes, larger tablets tend to have bigger batteries, and sometimes that means they last longer. Other times, though, the bigger battery has to power a larger display, and the extra milliamp-hours might come out to a wash. AI features: We’re not at the point where Android tablets offer the same AI features as their smartphone counterparts, but we’re not far off. We’ve seen the basics, such as Circle to Search, make their way across, along with a few writing tools and Gemini Live, but don’t expect to find calling features or some of the more advanced image generators, like Google’s Pixel Studio.

We’re not at the point where Android tablets offer the same AI features as their smartphone counterparts, but we’re not far off. We’ve seen the basics, such as Circle to Search, make their way across, along with a few writing tools and Gemini Live, but don’t expect to find calling features or some of the more advanced image generators, like Google’s Pixel Studio. Audio tuning: One thing we’ve really come to appreciate about the best Android tablets is that they get special treatment when it comes to audio. Lenovo has partnerships with both Harman/Kardon and JBL to tune its speakers across various products, and Samsung has relied on AKG for several years to ensure its multi-speaker setups sound great.

One thing we’ve really come to appreciate about the best Android tablets is that they get special treatment when it comes to audio. Lenovo has partnerships with both Harman/Kardon and JBL to tune its speakers across various products, and Samsung has relied on AKG for several years to ensure its multi-speaker setups sound great. Smart home support: And, of course, there’s smart home support. Sure, it’s Google’s bread and butter with the Pixel Tablet, but you can also monitor your video doorbell and home security feeds from plenty of other tablets. They may not offer the same intuitive hub support that Google does, but you might find that what you give up in smart home features, you gain in standard tablet capabilities.

Why you should trust me

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I know I started this list by saying that I didn’t really like Android tablets for a long time. I’ll stand by that — I just couldn’t find a way to make them feel useful enough for me to carry around. These days, though, I’m a changed man, carrying a tablet of some kind with me almost everywhere I go. If I’m traveling far enough that I need a backpack, you can bet that I have a tablet slipped into my laptop pocket.

I've had a love-hate relationship with Android tablets since the Nexus 9, but now it's all love.

Even better, I’ve hit the point where I only need a tablet in that laptop pocket. Yes, it’s going to be a tablet with a keyboard, so I’m not furiously trying to tap out emails on a 12-inch display, but it still counts. I’ve taken more than my share of tech briefings, using only a tablet for notes, jotting down specs and software features as quickly as I can type.

And, of course, I’ve spent a lot of time reviewing Android tablets at this point. I have an entire shelf in my apartment dedicated to the ghosts of tablets past, carrying several iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and a few generations of the OnePlus Pad all in one convenient place. Occasionally, I’ll still even pull one out and power it up just to revisit an ecosystem I haven’t used in a while — only to go back to the OnePlus Pad 3 after a couple of days of exploration.

What do you look for in a great Android tablet? 1 votes Screen size 0 % Software updates 0 % Build quality 0 % Accessories 0 % Battery life 100 % AI features 0 % Audio tuning 0 % Smart home support 0 %

If you really want to know where my history with Android tablets began, I must admit that I started with Google’s Nexus 9. I loved everything about the look of that tablet, from the sandstone-like back panel to the iPad-like display, and I tried to make it work for as long as I could. That was back before Google really started to figure out its large-screen Android experience, so I found just as many holdups as I did highlights. Not one to be defeated, though, my Nexus 9 still has a place on my tech shelf of memories.

Follow