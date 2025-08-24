5 Galaxy AI features that actually make my life easier on a Samsung phone

Prakhar Khanna / Android Authority

I’ve been using the Galaxy Z Fold 7 since its launch and recently switched to the Flip 7. Apart from the Good Lock features and One UI 8 customizations, there’s another Samsung feature that has stood out for me in recent times. To my surprise, I have grown used to certain Galaxy AI features.

I am not heavily reliant on them, but they do make my life easier… sometimes. In fact, I miss parts of Galaxy AI when I put my SIM in other phones for testing. From regular stuff like Gemini and photo distraction removal tools to more productivity-focused things like AI Select, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 have one of the most polished suites of AI features today.

What is Galaxy AI?

Galaxy AI is Samsung’s name for the collection of AI features on its products. It debuted with the Galaxy S24 last year and gained even more features with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, then the Galaxy S25, and finally the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7. It was rumored to go behind a paywall at some point, but Samsung recently confirmed that these software tricks will remain free.

According to the company, Galaxy AI is “designed to make your interactions with Samsung devices more intuitive, efficient, and personalised.” It works across a wide range of devices, including Galaxy smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and more. And even though I’m not fond of the gratuitous use of artificial intelligence, there are five Galaxy AI features that I regularly use on my Samsung phones.

AI Select: Easily adding tasks to my calendar

AI Select is one of my favorite features across all smartphones. It sits one swipe away in One UI’s Edge Panel, and uses on-screen information to suggest actions. As a freelance writer and reviewer, my Gmail is filled with invites for briefings, events, and catchups. And not all of them have Calendar links to block those timeslots. AI Select helps me automatically add these invites and the specified time without needing me to copy-paste information from Gmail to the Calendar app.

You can also use AI Select to create GIFs, translate languages, and for Drawing Assist. These are all fun use cases, but the Add to Calendar auto-suggestion for when I select the invite information in an email is truly productive. However, AI being AI, I still need to double-check the date, time, and place before adding it to my calendar. I hope it will improve with future iterations.

Object Eraser: Removing distractions without Photoshop

Apple has it. Google has it. And OnePlus has it, too. So, a distraction eraser tool in photos isn’t unique to Samsung phones. However, Galaxy AI’s Object Eraser is the most impressive. In my experience, it also does a better job than Apple’s Clean Up and Google Photos’ Magic Editor.

Object Eraser is one of the best tools you can have as a solo traveler. It comes in handy when I am at a tourist spot, set up my phone on a bench, and it snaps me with a bunch of random strangers behind me. I can now edit them out with a few taps without making the photo look artificial. I can also play around with the size of the subject and place it anywhere in the photo.

Instant Slow-mo video on demand Instant Slow-mo is one of the coolest Galaxy AI features out there. It uses AI-powered frame generation to let me turn almost any video into a slow-motion video. All I need to do is go to the Gallery app, play a video, and tap and hold anywhere on the screen to slow it down. I can slow down particular moments in the video, too.

From calendar help to slow-mo video, Galaxy AI can be equal parts fun and productive.

I love it for the cool factor. It is not often that I shoot videos in slow motion, but there are times (like heavy rainfall or when I am by the sea) when I wish I had switched modes before capturing a scene. With Instant Slow-mo, I no longer have to worry about regretting my choice of video mode. I can just slow down the regular video without any issues, and yet retain the quality.

AI Wallpapers: Giving my home screen a fresh new look

Generative AI isn’t my favorite feature for the most part, but AI Wallpapers is one of the things that I use regularly. Samsung phones no longer come with a huge library of wallpapers, and the small number of on-device choices doesn’t do it for me.

I use AI Wallpaper generation to give my aging phone a new look. It isn’t one of those features that I can’t live without, but it’s a nice-to-have when I want to just change a few things on my homescreen without messing around with my widgets and folders.

Gemini Live: Putting the best AI assistant in my hand

Ok, I know that Gemini Live is not a Galaxy AI feature, but I love using it, especially on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The 4.1-inch coverscreen is big enough to converse with Google’s AI assistant and get help with day-to-day stuff like sorting recyclable items or cleaning up a tough stain.

I still wish I could speak to it and add my ideas to a working Google Doc — a recent update now allows you to do so with Google Keep. I expect these Google productivity apps integrations to increase with time, and I’ll be able to just talk to my small phone and get a few low-effort things done on the go.

Gemini Live is now also available on the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. While I haven’t used it extensively, I am looking forward to speaking to Gemini on my wrist, and I’m excited to try it out with raise-to-talk on the Pixel Watch 4. Until then, you’ll find me digging into Galaxy AI to see if there’s anything else I can use to make my life better.

