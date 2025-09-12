These two HUAWEI excellent tablets nail the hardware, but they fall down on the usual problem

Paul Jones / Android Authority

If you’re in the market for a new tablet, HUAWEI hopes to lure you away from the usual choices of Apple and Samsung. The MatePad Pro and the MatePad 11.5 are two new tablets catering to power users and general consumers. So, should you buy them? And which one should you choose? Here are my thoughts.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025)

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 2025 could almost be my favorite tablet without a few issues. First, let’s go through the specs because they are impressive. It has a 12.2-inch OLED display, and this is one of the best tablets I own for watching content. It offers 2,000 nits of peak brightness and features HUAWEI’s excellent sound tuning. This is probably one of the best-sounding tablets I’ve used in a long time. The tablet’s body is incredibly thin, making it ideal for traveling.

Its multitasking capabilities are also noteworthy. You can have three windows open simultaneously, and the experience is reminiscent of Open Canvas from OnePlus. The included glide keyboard is solid, with responsive keys and a passable trackpad, though slightly too sensitive for my liking. I appreciate that you can position the MatePad Pro at various angles.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

This is a premium tablet, but like all of HUAWEI’s Android-based devices, the problem is app support as you can’t access the Play Store. You can’t get as many apps as you might want due to the ongoing conditions of the US ban.

If you search on the HUAWEI App Gallery for apps like Netflix, it just provides an APK you must download. This isn’t a big issue, but it’s a bit annoying. It’s highly problematic if you want to access purchased apps on Google Play. Trying to open Amazon Prime doesn’t work; it completely crashes. You can use microG to access various Google products and services, which is a better alternative, but it’s not as extensive or reliable as the proper Play Services experience.

Again, the MatePad Pro’s design is excellent. It’s only 5.5mm thick and weighs 508g, so carrying it around is easy. It feels solid, has a great display, and offers a reliable keyboard and mouse experience. It also has a roomy 10,100mAh battery, which can last a long time, and you can charge it to 85% in about 44 minutes. It’s just the app situation that ultimately weighs it down.

HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 (2025)

If you’re considering options further down the line, the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 might be a choice. Once again, HUAWEI offers a slim design, though at 6.1mm and 515 grams, it’s not as thin or light as the Pro model. Nevertheless, I like its aluminum unibody, with no antenna gaps along the tablet’s length or edges.

The real star of this tablet is the display. It’s an 11.5-inch 2.5K full-view screen with HUAWEI’s paper matte tech. It has an 86% screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits of brightness. Thanks to its nano-level anti-glare etching, it reduces reflections by up to 60% over the last generation. You must see this in person to appreciate how well it handles reflections. I know some people don’t like watching content on a matte display, but I’m all for it. The fewer reflections, the better.

The real star of the MatePad 11.5 is its 2.5K display.

The MatePad’s screen also includes circular polarization tech, making it more comfortable for your eyes during all-day use. Because of the paper matte display, you can wear sunglasses and still see the display outside. If you pair the M Pencil with this, it feels like you’re writing on paper. This makes it the better tablet of the two for note-takers. If you’re a bit creative, you can express yourself in the GoPaint app, which is great for professional artists or budding doodlers.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

What about its laptop replacement credentials? It has a detachable smart keyboard with corner support, which is nice to type on. Powering this tablet is a Pro-sized 10,100mAh battery, which HUAWEI says is suitable for 14 hours of video playback. You can fully charge it in 94 minutes with its 40W fast charging when it’s run down. There’s also upgraded graphite cooling inside, keeping everything running cool even with heavy use.

Finally, let’s touch on entertainment. HUAWEI has managed to include quad speakers, and they sound surprisingly good. For cameras, there’s a 30MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, which should be fine for video calls.

Once again, the biggest problem with the MatePad 11.5 is the lack of Google support. Sure, microG comes to the rescue, but this con dulls the shine of this tablet’s incredible screen.

Which HUAWEI tablet is for you? HUAWEI continues to push ahead with hardware, and both MatePad products are solidly built and well-equipped. For professionals seeking a great laptop replacement experience, the MatePad Pro is the obvious choice. If you’re on a budget or want a tablet specifically for drawing or notes, the MatePad 11.5 is the one.

The MatePad Pro is available in the UK and Europe, starting at £899. That’s a pretty penny to pay for a tablet that doesn’t have direct access to Google products, but it does come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The MatePad 11.5, meanwhile, starts at £349, which is far, far closer to most users’ budgets. Considering that it meets the Pro in many aspects and offers a better screen for my eyes, I’d argue it’s the better deal.

But should you purchase either? If you’re willing to research, get to know microG better, and forego the usual Android tablet experience, the HUAWEI’s 2025 MatePad duo will serve you well.

