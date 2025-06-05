OnePlus wants Samsung's Android tablet crown, and I think the Pad 3 can take it

OnePlus Pad 3 OnePlus set out to create one of the best Android tablets money can buy with the Pad 3, and it checked nearly every box. This third-generation slate charges faster than options from Apple, Google, and Samsung, while sporting a form factor that pulls the strengths from all three. It's more expensive than either of its predecessors yet offers enough of an enticing mix of premium design, incredible performance, and innovative software (Open Canvas is still the best thing) to make this a challenger for the best Android tablet, dollar for dollar.

Samsung has been my go-to for Android tablets for several years, and I’m probably not the only one. The tall, thin Galaxy Tabs have been perfect for almost all of my travel needs, from streaming shows to writing on the go, and it hasn’t hurt that there’s a Samsung option at virtually every price point. As with all things, however, that dominance — relative to Android at least, iPad is still the sales king in the tablet world — has come with a slowdown in innovation. The last few Galaxy Tab S updates have been merely good rather than exceptionally great, opening the door to competition.

And, if the rest of the competition is as good as the $699 OnePlus Pad 3, Samsung might have a battle on its hands. After two successful stabs at making a serious tablet push, here’s why I think the original flagship killer’s third attempt kicks things up a notch and stakes a claim for the mantle of the best Android tablet around, dollar for dollar.

There’s something… familiar about this design

Paul Jones / Android Authority

I’m caught between two sayings when I look at the OnePlus Pad 3 — both in the same vein. The first is that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Just one glance at this third-generation tablet is probably enough to tell you which well-regarded, fruit-associated slate it’s modeled after. The second saying that comes to mind, though, is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, and I think that does a better job of positioning the OnePlus Pad 3 than anything else.

If you’re unsure what I’m referring to, I have two words for you: iPad Air. On pretty much all levels except for software, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a dead ringer for Apple’s light, powerful tablet, and I don’t think that’s an accident. After all, I don’t think OnePlus would have shuffled the position and changed the shape of its circular camera bump or moved away from its classic green finishes if it hadn’t been using Samsung’s main tablet rival for inspiration, as opposed to Samsung itself.

It walks like an iPad Air, and it talks like an iPad Air, but it's actually one of the best-looking Android tablets around.

And yes, I know that this sounds like me being an iPad fanboy, but hear me out — there isn’t another line of tablets that challenges Samsung as effectively as Apple’s iconic iPad. Sure, the oddball Pixel Tablet takes care of Google fans and smart home users who want a tablet-hub combo, and the Amazon Fire Tab comes in several sizes and is much cheaper, but for one reason or another, neither makes Samsung sweat. The iPad, however, does. Whenever it gets lighter, thinner, or more powerful, the Galaxy Tab usually does the same, so by copying Apple, OnePlus is just trying to stay ahead of the curve.

So far, I’d say that it’s working. Everything about the Pad 3 feels just a bit more polished than the previous generation OnePlus Pad 2, thanks in part to its slightly more comfortable Storm Blue-colored aluminum frame. It’s thinner than before, sitting at a hair under 6mm thick (almost literally at 5.97mm), but the more important change is that the flattened frame is much more comfortable to hold than the previous rounded one.

Besides, I think OnePlus was always going to have to change something about the shape of its tablet once it upgraded the display size, again. This time, it’s up to 13.2 inches, an increase of more than an inch and a half from the original OnePlus Pad that only launched in 2023. That makes it one of the bigger Android tablets on the market right now, falling right between the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra and matching, well, the iPad Air… of course. And, at that size, it can be tough (or simply uncomfortable) to hold a huge, rounded frame for long stretches, like taking a video during your kid’s dance recital.

Jokes aside, I like how OnePlus has used the space while expanding its flagship tablet. Yet again, it’s added more speakers to the setup, bringing the slate to an even four woofers and four tweeters, creating one loud tablet. I set it up next to the OnePlus Pad 2 and turned both to full volume for a quick playthrough of a few songs from Mt. Joy’s record, I Hope We Have Fun, and the Pad 3 was both louder and sharper from start to finish. It’s easier to pick out the softer instruments across the additional speakers, and the bass notes have more of a presence.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Those speakers also seem to pair perfectly with the Pad 3’s 7:5 aspect ratio, one spot where it finally veers off from Apple’s well-trodden path. To me, OnePlus’s slightly more rectangular display (at least compared to the iPad’s usual 4:3 aspect ratio) makes it a little better for all-around usage, while avoiding the horizontal-only feel of the wider Galaxy Tab flagships. It’s perfectly comfortable as a secondary screen for me to refer back to briefing notes, but it is also wide enough that I’m not losing too much of my display to letterboxing while streaming.

Unfortunately, with most of my favorite shows done for the season and Chelsea having secured Champions League football for next year, there hasn’t been as much to watch, but it’s also given me a chance to go back and catch a few movies from the start of 2025. I hopped into Wicked to get a taste of the Pad 3’s 68 billion colors (which is what it supports, according to OnePlus), and then immediately had to cleanse myself with a dark, moody rewatch of Nosferatu — mostly to see how the LCD panel would handle the night scenes in Wisburg.

OnePlus's 7:5 aspect ratio lands right in the sweet spot between streaming and web browsing.

For the most part, it breezed through my home cinema marathon. The bright hues of Shiz University were about all I could ask for, while the stereo speakers were probably loud enough to convince my upstairs neighbor that I was playing the movie on my TV. That might be an exaggeration — I kind of hope they didn’t hear showtunes through the floor. Conversely, those night scenes in Nosferatu reminded me why OLED panels are still slightly better. Although the Pad 3 did pretty well with the blacks of Orlok’s cape and almost everything else about the movie, they weren’t as deep or dark as I’ve gotten from something like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. OnePlus does, however, have the more pixel-dense display of the two, with a smoother 144Hz refresh rate than Samsung’s 120Hz.

Another display-adjacent advantage of Samsung’s flagships over the Pad 3 is their front-facing camera. The 12MP selfie shooter on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a little sharper and offers a slightly wider maximum aperture for better light capture. OnePlus’s 8MP, 1/4.0-inch sensor is perfectly fine for a basic Zoom call — and provides the Pad 3’s only biometric unlock because there’s no fingerprint reader — but it’s limited to a meager 1080p video at 30fps compared to Samsung’s 4K support at the same frame rate. It at least matches the iPad Air for resolution, but it’s still half the Air’s 60fps spec.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The last thing I need to mention about OnePlus’s revamped tablet is the new slate of accessories. Because the Pad 3 is significantly larger than the Pad 2, your existing folio case and smart keyboard will no longer fit, meaning you’ll have to upgrade your entire tablet setup with either the $199 Pad 3 Smart Keyboard, or the $49 Pad 3 Folio Case. This isn’t much different than if you’d gone from a base iPad to an iPad Air, but it quickly pushes a $700 tablet closer to $750 or $800. On the bright side, OnePlus decided not to update its optional stylus, the Stylo 2, so you can save that $100 if you already have one.

OnePlus knows how to pack in the power

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Although the OnePlus Pad 3 looks and feels like an iPad Air from the outside, its internals are Android from top to bottom. By that, it kind of feels like OnePlus took the beating heart of the superb OnePlus 13 and scaled it into a massive 13.2-inch body. The Pad 3 pairs a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the base configuration, though a 16GB and 512GB version is available in specific markets. For those keeping track at home, those are the exact RAM and storage options available on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, just without quite as steep a pricetag.

And, with all of that power in the palms of your hands, you might be wondering just how to position the OnePlus Pad 3 among other premium Android tablets. To me, this feels like a laptop replacement through and through — and not just because the smart keyboard reminds me of my beloved Surface Laptop 3. In all seriousness, it feels like the type of slate that you’d much rather use for gaming, drawing, and creating than simply taking to class or wasting time on YouTube.

In an effort not to seem like I’m simply hyping up OnePlus’s packed spec sheet without backing it up, I decided to run the Pad 3 through our phone-centric slate of benchmarks — or at least the basics. I set up the usual CPU and GPU-heavy suspects (Geekbench 6, PCMark Work 3.0, and 3DMark’s Wild Life stress test), and put the Pad 3 up against both Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as the OnePlus 13 — you know, just to see how a flagship tablet keeps pace with a flagship phone.

As it turns out, the paces were pretty close. I mean, the overclocked Galaxy S25 Ultra put up the best numbers across the board — not a huge surprise — but the Pad 3 kept almost perfect sync with its smartphone counterpart, and easily overcame the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset in the single and multi-core phases of the Geekbench 6 run. Samsung’s slate jumped a little further ahead in the more comprehensive PCMark Work 3.0 test, though I’m not sure that the delta in performance is worth the extra $500.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

On the graphics side, the Pad 3’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset shows more of its strength. It doesn’t start quite as high as either the OnePlus 13 or the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it maintains its top-end performance a bit better throughout 20 runs, finishing at somewhere around 80% of its original efficiency. More impressive is that it hardly budges after the 11th loop, hanging onto consistent scores while both Samsung products bounce up and down to finish the test. So, if you’re looking to mix mobile gaming and/or retro emulation into your everyday tablet usage, it certainly looks like the Pad 3 can back you up.

Moving beyond the raw numbers, I simply love how the Pad 3 feels in everyday life. I’ve given it a little bit more responsibility than I gave the Galaxy Tab S10 FE — the last tablet I reviewed — tasking the Pad 3 with a bit more intensive research into where I’m staying for the Erie Marathon in a few months, how I’m getting there, and which race shoes I need to be narrowing my decision down to. It handled all of the above with ease, and Open Canvas remains the best possible way to multitask on a tablet. I’ll talk more about the software wrinkles in a second, but it’s tough to beat extra windows that you can swipe in and out as if you were solving a Rubik’s Cube.

The OnePlus Pad 3 feels fast and smooth in everyday life, and its battery just runs and runs.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is perhaps a little bigger than I might like for games that count on on-screen controls like a joystick or virtual buttons, but it works perfectly for puzzle titles like Railbound, and the 13.2-inch display might be slightly cheating when it comes to hidden-object adventures. At the very worst, I could probably attach my smart keyboard to the pogo pins and use classic WASD controls with the touchpad if I really wanted to get into a gaming session.

But, whether I’m gaming, researching, or mindlessly scrolling, the OnePlus Pad 3’s battery has been a tank. OnePlus claims that its 12,140mAh cell supports up to 70 days of standby time before needing a charger, and so far, I think I’m inclined to believe it. I, of course, have been using my OnePlus Pad 3 far too actively during my week with it to gauge the standby time, but I can’t say I’ve noticed much passive drain at all. If I put it down overnight, I’ll come back to maybe a percentage or two missing, which is nothing to complain about.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I’ve also only charged the Pad 3 once in my time with it, which is up there with the reliability I’ve come to expect from things like my Garmin running watch. However, unlike my trusty GPS wearable, the Pad 3 charges at a spicy 80W with the included SuperVOOC block. And, if you’ve ever had to sit and fully charge an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, you know the difference that 27W vs 45W vs 80W charging can make. I’m used to sitting by an outlet — or rather, leaving my tablet at an outlet — for two to two-and-a-half hours at a time before it’s ready to go, which makes the OnePlus Pad 3’s 90-minute charge time feel like an absolute sprint, especially given the huge battery capacity.

Giving OxygenOS room to breathe

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

One of the harder things for most Android tablets to do, though, is scale their software experience effectively. For whatever reason, scaling tall, thin apps onto wider displays hasn’t worked out exceptionally well. It’s almost like most developers approach their tablets like massive phones rather than like laptops or like the secondary displays they are. Not OnePlus. It’s had a pretty good feel for how Oxygen OS should fit and function since the first Pad, and it’s only gotten better since then.

And yes, that means it’s time to talk about Open Canvas and a few other software wrinkles in more detail. But first, the just-okay news. OnePlus’s latest tablet ships with Android 15 right out of the box, which is great. However, it will only get three years of Android updates and six years of security patches. I’m perfectly fine with that security commitment — it’s almost up to Samsung’s level — but I have to say that I’m let down by only offering Android version upgrades through version 18. This is an expensive tablet, and it deserves better support. Now, back to the good news.

I'd like to see a few more Android updates hit the Pad 3, but the overall software experience is so, so good.

From the minute you set up the OnePlus Pad 3, it feels like the developers went in with a fully formed idea of what they wanted Oxygen OS to feel like on the big screen. It’s a pretty faithful secondary screen, supporting clever tricks like a File Dock, which allows you to drop a file along the right edge of your tablet in the Smart Sidebar and quickly retrieve it on another OnePlus device. Similarly, it’ll sync any photos and videos you capture on your phone to your tablet the next time both devices are active and near each other.

That said, my hands-down favorite piece of Oxygen OS 15 Tablet Edition is still Open Canvas. I’ve been using it almost daily — at least while using the Pad 3 every day — and it’s still miles ahead of most other multitasking solutions. Yes, you can only split two apps across the main display at a time, but you can comfortably hide others along the edges of the Pad 3’s display, allowing you to quickly swipe back and forth when you need to dedicate the full 13.2-inch panel to whatever you’re doing. OnePlus has also expanded the number of apps that support Open Canvas, but without a dedicated list, I’m still doing a bit of trial and error to figure out what works.

OnePlus has also expanded O-Plus Connect to work with the Pad 3, and it can connect to both Mac and Windows devices. If there’s one thing I don’t love about O-Plus Connect, it’s the fact that you have to install it via an APK file, which makes the whole experience feel less than official, but the setup process itself is pretty quick and painless.

And, if you thought we would get through this review without at least a passing mention of AI, think again. It’s 2025, this is a flagship tablet, of course there’s at least a little bit of AI at play. Thankfully, most of it is pretty simple and straightforward — there’s a dedicated button on the Smart Keyboard to launch Gemini, and the Pad 3 supports Circle to Search — but there’s a little bit of OnePlus cleverness at play, too.

More specifically, the Pad 3 supports the same AI Toolkit the company showed off when it announced its Android 15 refresh. That means it packs AI Speak, which reads articles aloud, AI Summary, which, well, summarizes those articles, and AI Writer, which is a OnePlus-flavored version of Apple’s Writing Tools or Google’s Help Me Write. The only trick to the toolkit is that you’ll have to turn on Screen Recognition first, which allows the Pad 3 to watch what’s on your display and recommend tools or suggest when you might need to split screen for more effective multitasking. If you don’t allow Screen Recognition, you’ll be limited to Gemini and Circle to Search for your AI experience, which is perfectly fine for most people.

OnePlus Pad 3 review verdict: Premium but pricey

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If OnePlus set out with the specific goal of stealing Samsung’s flagship tablet crown, then the Pad 3 is nothing less than mission accomplished. From top to bottom, it might be the most consistent, well-rounded Android tablet I’ve ever used, settling in a middle ground of not too streaming-specific like the Galaxy Tab, not so smart home-centric like the Pixel Tablet, and with more raw power across performance, battery, and charging metrics than any Android tablet to date.

We can sit here and debate whether or not imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but whatever you want to call the OnePlus Pad 3, it just works. The flattened side rails make it a little easier to wrangle the massive footprint, and the switch from a green finish to a blue one makes the tablet look much more mature, if a little less fun. Besides, with eight stereo speakers and a vibrant display like this, I don’t think you’ll spend much time looking at the color options anyway.

OnePlus came for the king, and it did not miss.

OnePlus’s flagship killer roots are on full display inside the Pad 3, too, with its ample RAM and storage backing up the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset across everything I’ve asked. Mix in a long-lasting battery with some of the fastest tablet charging you’ll ever use, and it’s tough to find an obvious weak spot on OnePlus’s third-generation slate. Would I have preferred an OLED panel to an LCD? Sure, I think most people would. Would I also like a fingerprint reader tucked into the power button? Yes, of course, this feels like the strangest omission from the whole setup. However, OnePlus’s face unlock is quick and pretty reliable in my experience (my colleague Paul who also tested it had less luck, check out his video review to hear his take), so it was easy enough for me to live without the extra biometrics.

Unfortunately, all good things come at a cost, and for the OnePlus Pad 3, that cost is literal. In just three years, OnePlus’s only tablet option has climbed from a launch price of $459 to $699, reserving it for a different tier of Android fans. That means if you jumped on the OnePlus Pad train right at the start and are now ready to upgrade because your previous tablet has run out of software updates (yes, already), you’d better be prepared to pay one and a half times what you originally spent. Unless you’re going to ditch your laptop for good, I’m not sure that will be in the cards for many OnePlus fans.

And, if you’re not already at least partially ingrained in the OnePlus ecosystem, that asking price of $699 could climb quite a bit higher. You’d have to budget for a OnePlus phone to nab a few of the more specific cross-device features, and you’re already going to have to pick up a few new accessories. Even if you have a trusty pair of wireless earbuds, the new smart keyboard or folio cover will add to your cost, and the Stylo 2 is pretty much a must-have when exploring a screen this big, making a $700 tablet feel more like $800 or $900 by the time all is said and done. If you buy it before July 7, 2025 you can pick from two of three accessories (Smart Keyboard, Stylo 2, and Folio Case) as a freebie, but after that, you’ll be talking a decent chunk of change to get the most out of the Pad 3 as a productivity beast.

So, if that climbing price tag has you reconsidering how badly you want a OnePlus Pad 3, what can you do? Well, the first option is to stick with an ecosystem you’re already comfortable with. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you’ll probably be more at home with a Galaxy Tab S10 FE ($499.99 at Amazon) or a Galaxy Tab S10 Plus ($999.99 at Samsung), both of which offer a pretty similar experience just with different levels of polish. In my review, I called the Galaxy Tab S10 FE all the tablet that Android fans need, and I stand by it. It’s more affordable than the Pad 3, yet it offers a comparable LCD panel with a slightly lower refresh rate. Samsung’s battery life is also excellent, though its Exynos 1580 chipset isn’t quite as powerful.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, on the other hand, leaps above the Pad 3 in terms of price, but adds a second rear camera to the mix, comes with an S Pen in the box, and will get several more Android updates before it reaches the end of its life. It’s slightly smaller than OnePlus’s latest tablet, and the 16:10 aspect ratio will take some getting used to if you’re coming from an iPad or another relatively square pick, but you’ll quickly find that you lose almost no screen real estate to letterboxing when streaming. Plus, Samsung still has the largest stable of tablet-friendly AI features, and has the unique DeX mode for anyone who wants to scale up their tablet with a monitor and accessories.

Outside of Samsung but sticking with Android, you could save a couple of bucks and pick up Google’s Pixel Tablet ($499 at Amazon), which is like a detachable Nest Hub. It brings the clean, smooth experience of Pixel UI to a big screen, and the fact that you can charge it by simply sitting it on a dock and leaving for the day feels like Google chasing the smart home of the future. You’ll once again get plenty of updates to look forward to, and I thoroughly appreciate that the Pixel Tablet is designed to make life around the house easier rather than chasing the functionality of a laptop.

If you can fit the OnePlus Pad 3 into your budget, you can't really go wrong.

Lenovo has a few good options, too, in both the Yoga Tab Plus ($699.99 at Amazon) and the Legion Tab Gen 3 ($549.99 at Lenovo). The former is your AI-enriched, everyday option, which offers a stylus and keyboard that feel a lot like the OnePlus Pad 3’s accessories. It’s big, loud, and powerful, but it’s also slightly more expensive than the Pad 3 and probably offers the best cross-platform functionality if you already have a Motorola phone in your pocket. The Legion Tab Gen 3, on the other hand, is a gaming tablet that drops the price point just a bit. It combines last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Legion ColdFront cooling and a 165Hz refresh rate to throw you into the action and keep you there until the 6,550mAh battery runs out.

And then, there’s the venerable iPad — practically the OnePlus Pad 3’s evil twin, still set on world dominance. More specifically, I’m talking about the iPad Air ($529 at Amazon). I mean, the two tablets look the same, they feel the same, they both come with 13-inch displays, and they both start at roughly the same price, depending on whether you pick the 11-inch or 13-inch iPad Air. If you already have an iPhone, it only makes sense to stick with the iPad for its long-term updates, seamless notification sharing, convenient software features like FaceTime and iMessage, and, let’s admit it, Apple’s superior app ecosystem for tablet power users. The iPad Air is also at a high enough level within Apple’s hierarchy that it’ll benefit from the larger Apple Intelligence rollout in a way that the base iPad ($321 at Amazon) won’t just yet. Of course, if you’re taking this as a sign to dive headfirst into Apple’s ecosystem, just remember that accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil will balloon your overall cost up to or above the $1,000 mark.

As an Android fan first and foremost, if it were me, I’d just grab the OnePlus Pad 3 and call it a day — if you can fit it into your budget, you can’t really go wrong.

