I’ve tried cheap iPads and Galaxy Tabs, but this budget Android tablet genuinely surprised me

Lenovo Tab Plus The Lenovo Tab Plus is a bold and refreshing take on what a sub-$300 tablet can be. It’s not perfect, but it’s forward-thinking, fun, and undeniably practical — and for the price, it’s hard to ask for much more.

Let’s face it: tablets have been stuck in an awkward limbo for years now. Ever since smartphone screens grew big enough to handle most of our on-the-go needs, tablets have been desperately trying to prove they still matter. For years, the industry has been trying to keep them relevant by turning them into laptop alternatives, tacking on detachable keyboards and stylus pens.

But what if tablets don’t need to be productivity machines? That’s exactly the question the Lenovo Tab Plus dares to ask. It’s like someone at Lenovo said, “Hey, what if a tablet was just a giant phone with an awesome speaker built-in, had a neat kickstand so you don’t need a cumbersome case, and it doesn’t cost a fortune?” And you know what? I think they might be onto something.

Choosing function over form (and I love it)

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Let’s start with the basics. The Lenovo Tab Plus is an 11-inch tablet, putting it in the same size category as the smaller Galaxy Tab and iPad Pro models. While its dimensions are on par with other 11-inch tablets, it’s much heavier than the competition, weighing 650 grams compared to the 520-gram 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

And that’s because the bottom half (when in landscape mode) of this tablet is much thicker (around 13.6mm) than the top half (around 7.8mm), giving it a quirky two-step design that’s as functional as it is unusual. The thicker base houses the tablet’s standout features: two massive speaker grilles and an integrated kickstand. We’ll get to the speakers in a bit, but for now, let’s talk about that kickstand.

Nestled in the center of the tablet’s lower back, the kickstand folds out nearly 180 degrees, staying securely in place at any angle. And this one little feature has been a total game-changer. I found myself using the Lenovo Tab Plus propped up on my desk as a secondary screen to check emails or watch YouTube, perched upright for video calls, and even angled perfectly for bedtime Netflix binges.

The convenience the Lenovo Tab Plus' built-in kickstand brings makes me feel baffled that more tablets don't have this.

We’ve seen other Lenovo tablets with kickstands, but really, the novelty doesn’t wear off. Usually, you have to buy a separate case or cover to get this kind of functionality, so Lenovo gets big points for building it right in. I do have to mention that the kickstand really only works when you’re placing the tablet horizontally and not in portrait orientation. But it’s a fair trade-off, as landscape use covers most of the use cases for a media-centric tablet like this anyway.

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Now, about that chunky bottom half. While it does make the tablet wobbly when lying flat, it’s a non-issue in real-world usage because you’ll almost always want to use it propped up with the kickstand. Surprisingly, the extra weight also plays to the tablet’s advantage when you’re holding it in landscape mode.

When I’m holding it horizontally with the thicker half at the bottom, the weight of that bottom section makes it feel super secure in my hands. Plus, this also ensures the front camera stays in its natural spot at the top center bezel. But if you try to hold it the other way around, it feels a bit top-heavy and awkward.

The back is made of this nice matte aluminum, which gives it a more premium feel than you might expect, though don’t expect any fancy colors — the Lenovo Tab Plus only comes in a single “Lunar Gray” color. There’s no fingerprint scanner here, but the front camera can do basic 2D face scanning if you want to use it as a screen unlocking option, though be aware it won’t be very secure or help with confirming biometrics in apps. Thankfully, Lenovo placed the front camera at the top center when in landscape mode, which is ideal for video calls, unlocking, or just general usability.

Eight reasons to love it

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Let’s dive into what truly makes the Lenovo Tab Plus stand out from the crowd: its 8-speaker sound system. At first, I thought this might be a gimmick — after all, tablets rarely deliver sound that’s worth getting excited about. But after spending time with it, I can say the speaker setup here genuinely delivers on its promise.

The eight-speaker array is split into four tweeters and four woofers, which are housed in the thicker bottom half of the tablet. This is an unusual design choice, but it’s necessary because woofers need physical space to create that low-end bass effect. I’m so glad Lenovo focused on delivering real value to users instead of just chasing the ultra-thin design that seems to be all the rage these days.

Cranking up the volume doesn’t result in the usual distortion you’d expect, and while the bass isn’t as deep as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker, it’s there — and noticeable.

The JBL-branded speakers push out 26 watts of audio, which is more than enough to fill a room.

If I had to compare it, the sound is on par with a budget Bluetooth speaker, like my Bose SoundLink Flex, at about 50% volume. Is it going to replace a proper speaker? Not quite. But it’s leagues ahead of what most tablets (or even most laptops) can manage.

The tablet also supports Dolby Atmos tuning, and you can also tweak the equalizers manually to suit your style. I’ve been binging through Bojack Horseman on this thing without even thinking about reaching for my headphones or an external speaker.

I also have to give Lenovo credit for including a 3.5mm headphone jack. In a world where wired audio options are vanishing fast, it’s nice to have the flexibility of plugging in my Audio Technicas to listen to music. For those who prefer going wireless, the tablet supports a range of modern codecs, like aptX HD and LDAC, delivering excellent sound quality over Bluetooth.

Lastly, the Tab Plus can also be used as an external speaker, meaning you can pair it with your smartphone via Bluetooth. While I wouldn’t ditch my standalone speaker for it, it’s a handy backup option if you’re in a pinch.

Not the brightest around

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

Like most things in life, the Lenovo Tab Plus isn’t perfect, and the screen is where its flaws peek through. On paper, the 11.5-inch LCD with 2K resolution (2,000 x 1,200) sounds solid, and for the most part, it is. The sharpness is decent, the colors are punchy enough, and the viewing angles are forgiving. Indoors, the screen does what it’s supposed to do — no complaints there.

Step into a brightly lit room or try to use it outside, and you'll quickly realize where the Lenovo Tab Plus falls short.

With a peak brightness of 400 nits, the screen feels a bit too dim in specific scenarios. I had to turn off auto-brightness and crank the brightness up to its maximum for regular daytime use. The highly reflective glass on top makes matters worse when direct light falls on the screen, especially if you’re like me and keep your devices in dark mode. The glare adds a whole other kind of struggle, though white backgrounds help mitigate it somewhat.

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

To be fair, most tablets in this price range don’t exactly blind you with their brightness. But still, it’s something to keep in mind if you plan on using this tablet outdoors a lot. Another minor gripe? Lenovo seems to have skipped adding an oleophobic coating, which means fingerprints and smudges accumulate way too quickly. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s one of those little annoyances that add up over time.

One thing I did appreciate is the display’s 90Hz refresh rate, which makes animations feel smoother and adds a layer of responsiveness. It gives the impression that the tablet is snappier than it actually is — which is much needed given its modest chipset.

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The MediaTek Helio G99 chipset powering the Lenovo Tab Plus is… well, let’s call it “adequate.” It’s a two-year-old chip from the 4G era, and while that doesn’t matter here since the tablet lacks cellular connectivity, it does mean performance is squarely mid-tier.

For casual tasks like browsing, streaming, or light multitasking, the Helio G99 gets the job done, thanks in part to the 8GB RAM. But if you’re used to a recent mid-range or premium phone, you’ll notice the difference immediately. Apps sometimes take an extra beat to open, and things like screen rotations can lag just enough to remind you this isn’t a powerhouse device.

The Tab Plus can handle titles like Asphalt Legends and PUBG, but don't expect high-end performance.

You’re limited to low to medium graphics settings in heavy games, and hitting 60fps isn’t an option. That doesn’t mean it can’t handle a bit of gaming action. I actually put in a solid 90-minute session of PUBG, and I was pleasantly surprised. With the graphics set to “Balanced” and the frame rate capped at 40fps, the tablet held its own, with no overheating, no stuttering, no sudden drops in screen brightness, etc.

One thing that stood out during my gameplay was how much the massive speakers enhanced the experience. The sound was loud and directional enough to pinpoint where gunfire and footsteps were coming from, something I’d usually need earphones for on a phone. Still, it’s clear that the Lenovo Tab Plus is meant for media consumption and casual use.

Some more plus points One of the perks of using a less power-hungry processor is that the Lenovo Tab Plus barely sips on its battery, no matter how much you throw at it. The 8,600mAh battery is larger than what you’ll find in most 11-inch tablets, and it delivers impressive longevity.

I left the tablet on standby for days, connected to Wi-Fi the entire time, and it was barely losing 5% of its battery over 24 hours. Streaming Netflix at full brightness with the speakers cranked up to 90% volume dropped the battery by around 10% per hour, which means you can binge-watch comfortably without reaching for the charger.

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

I even put it through a torture test of sorts, with lots of video streaming, music playing at full volume, and maximum screen brightness. It still managed to give me 5 hours of screen-on time before dropping from 100% to 60%. In normal use, I can see this tablet lasting for an entire week without needing to be charged.

For charging, Lenovo has gone above and beyond for a budget tablet.

The Tab Plus supports 45W fast charging, and — brace yourself — it actually comes with a 45W charger in the box. While brands are busy trying to “save the environment” by making us buy their chargers separately, Lenovo seems to understand that including the charger is not just user-friendly but probably better for the environment than shipping extra boxes.

The charging speeds are just as impressive as the battery life. Starting from 3%, the tablet reached 50% in just 30 minutes, 95% in an hour, and was fully charged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. That number would be even lower if not for the last couple of percentage points, which took 10 minutes on their own. Still, for a battery this size, it’s undeniably quick and ensures you won’t be stuck waiting around for long.

Gets the job done

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The Lenovo Tab Plus runs Android 14, layered with Lenovo’s ZUI interface, which brings a few extra features to the otherwise near-stock Android experience. Lenovo has promised future updates up to Android 16 and four years of security updates. While that sounds promising on paper, Lenovo’s track record with software updates hasn’t always been stellar, so I’d recommend keeping expectations measured.

That said, the software on the Tab Plus feels well-suited for its intended audience. The interface is clean and intuitive, with minimal bloatware to get in the way. Lenovo has also added a PC Mode, much like Samsung DeX. Once enabled, the tablet switches to a desktop-like setup, complete with a taskbar and resizable app windows.

Home screen on the Lenovo Tab Plus The app drawer on Lenovo Tab Plus Bottom dock for quick access to apps Quick settings layout Dolby Atmos tuning options Built-in background sounds

Pair that with split-screen support for compatible apps and a handy dock at the bottom of the screen for quick access to apps, and you’ve got a device that can handle a bit of everything. Another handy addition is the customizable standby mode, which lets you use the tablet as a digital photo frame or clock when it’s not in use. There’s also stylus support, but you’ll have to pick up the separately sold Lenovo Tab Pen Plus ($49.99 at Lenovo).

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

The Lenovo Tab Plus comes with a pair of 8MP cameras. Starting with the rear camera, it’s functional but far from impressive. In well-lit conditions, I could get photos with acceptable colors and details, but it struggles as soon as lighting gets tricky. High dynamic range isn’t its strong suit, and low-light shots are filled with noise.

The front-facing camera, also 8MP, doesn’t do much better as a selfie shooter, either. It’s perfectly fine for video calls, with decent quality and clarity, but the selfies it takes look a bit too soft. For tasks like document scanning, the Tab Plus gets the job done, but you’re better off using your phone for anything beyond that.

Lenovo Tab Plus review verdict: A cheap tablet that actually surprised me

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority ??????????????

The Lenovo Tab Plus does something rare for a budget tablet — it delivers the essentials while also standing out in a meaningful way. It’s built well, offers a big enough 11-inch display for streaming or web browsing, and packs a long-lasting battery that recharges in no time. With 128GB of storage and the option for expandable storage, there’s plenty of room for your apps, media, and files. Throw in features like a desktop mode and optional stylus support, and you’ve got a versatile tablet that’s surprisingly productive for its price.

But let’s be honest — most tablets in this price range do some version of this. What they don’t do is sound this good. Thanks to its eight-speaker setup, it’s basically a tablet and a Bluetooth speaker rolled into one. Pair that with the built-in kickstand, and you have a device that makes you wonder why other tablets don’t try this hard.

The Lenovo Tab Plus does something rare for a budget tablet — it delivers the essentials while also standing out in a meaningful way.

That’s not to say the Lenovo Tab Plus is flawless. The MediaTek Helio G99 is serviceable for most everyday tasks, but heavy tasks are best avoided. The screen brightness is another sore spot — it struggles in bright environments, so outdoor use isn’t its strong suit. And then there’s the lack of cellular connectivity, which means you’ll be tethered to Wi-Fi. These are limitations, sure, but nothing unusual for a tablet at this price point.

If you’re looking at alternatives, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus ($149 at Amazon) is one of our favorite tablets as it’s a decent option for around $200. It offers a similar screen size and comparable performance for less cash, but you’ll miss out on those awesome speakers, and the display is a TFT panel, which is generally considered to be of lower quality than the IPS panel on the Lenovo.

If you’re willing to spend more, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE ($449 at Amazon) is a solid choice. It offers better performance, a bundled S Pen stylus, cellular connectivity, and an IP68 rating. However, it’s also significantly more expensive, usually around $450, though it has recently been on sale for as low as $299. You’ll also need a case to get anything like the same kickstand experience.

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority ??????????????

All things considered, the Lenovo Tab Plus is the tablet I’d personally choose if I were in the market for a sub-$300 slate. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a great all-around tablet that excels in the audio department.

I think Lenovo is onto something special with this tablet. It even ditched its typically confusing naming schemes and simply called it the “Tab Plus,” which suggests it sees this as the start of something new. I hope Lenovo continues to refine this form factor because it feels like a whole new product category with a lot of potential.

The Lenovo Tab Plus is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a great all-around tablet that excels in the audio department.

I’m getting a little ahead of myself here, but I can’t help but imagine a future where this “tablet-meets-Bluetooth-speaker” concept becomes the norm. Tablets could become the centerpiece of group settings — think beach outings or casual hangouts, where everyone can easily choose and play their favorite music on the tablet instead of huddling around one person’s phone connected to a Bluetooth speaker or constantly passing someone’s phone around to change the music.

Of course, for this vision to come to life, future iterations would need cellular connectivity and a much brighter display for outdoor use. But the potential is there, and I’m already wondering how this concept could evolve if more manufacturers started embracing this idea at the more premium end of the market. For now, though, it’s great to see some innovation in the tablet space at any price tier.

