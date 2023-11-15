What's new in AI? Microsoft announces new AI tools including its own custom chatbot maker, and more

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to the very first edition (and our pilot episode) of What’s New in AI, our weekly update where we bring you all the latest AI news, tools, and tips to help you excel in this new AA-driven future.

What’s new in AI? This week’s spotlight on AI tools and apps There are a lot of great AI tools and apps popping up these days for those looking to utilize AI for your personal productivity, as a teacher, as a student, or any personal or professional use case. In this section, we’ll take a look at apps and tools across a variety of platforms including web, PC, and mobile.

Below we highlight just five new apps or tools we feel are worth keeping an eye on:

Microsoft CoPilot Studio Platform: Web

Microsoft Copilot Studio is a new no-code tool that allows businesses and organizations to customize their own Copilot chatbots or even a custom ChatGPT chatbox. Think of this as basically the equivalent of OpenAI’s custom GPT tool. The tool was just announced on November 16 and therefore is still in its early days but it looks to have a lot of potential.

Personal Voice (Azure AI Speech feature)

Platform: Web Technically this isn’t a new tool but instead a new feature within Microsoft’s existing Azure AI Speech web tool. The new Personal Voice feature lets you create custom AI voices using your own voice. This could be used by game makers to generate dialogue without the full use of an actor, or in films and other scenarios. That’s a pretty controversial topic, but we always knew this could happen with AI. It also has the potential to be abused by those who want to use it for deepfakes, though Microsoft is making its terms for use extremely limited for that reason.

Picsart Ignite Platform: Web

Picsart

Picsart Ignite is a new suite of generative AI creative tools, combining both Picsa’s old tools with several brand new ones. These tools enable you to replace or remove objects, produce text and logos, change image backgrounds, provide text to video, and more. Some of the newest tools include AI Expand — which can turn text prompts into additional details for an image — and AI Style Transfer — used to revamp visuals. That’s just a small taste of the tools the company offers for image manipulation and generative art.

GitLab Duo Chat

Platform: Web GitLab’s Duo AI features were announced a bit earlier this year as a way to help developers be more productive by summing up issues and helping them troubleshoot. Now there’s a new addition to this line-up, a tool called Duo Chat. This new ChatGPT-like bot provides another way to access GitLab’s AI features but through a more interactive bot experience. The new tool is in beta now, so check out the link to give it a try for yourself.

Microsoft Azure AI Studio Platform: Web

Microsoft Azure AI Studio is a new end-to-end platform for developers to build, test, explore, and deploy AI applications. The web-based app is currently in beta and includes powerful tools for predictive modeling, data analysis, computer vision, recommendation engines, and custom model-building tools. This is the perfect all-in-one tool for those who want to create their own virtual agents and chatbots, as well as custom AI applications.

How & Tips: Spotlight Looking to learn more about AI, how to better use AI tools, or how to protect your privacy for AI? Each week we share a different how-to guide or tip we feel you’d want to know about, as well as a few links to some of our other great AI how-to guides that will help you take your AI experience to the next level.

Can you control what data Facebook’s AI collects on you? Sort of. This week’s tip centers around Facebook privacy. While some of us might not mind sharing our data with Facebook’s AI tools, just owning a Facebook account automatically qualifies as your consent. Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to prevent Facebook from using your data to train its AI tools and bots, short of canceling your Facebook account.

There is a way to at least see what Meta is collecting on you, possibly delete third party data, and maybe even request they stop collecting at all. It all starts with a request form, but just be aware there are no guarantees they will take your recommended action.

Here’s what you do: Go to Facebook’s Generative AI Data Subjects Rights submission page by following the link. You can actually perform four actions: Access download or correct personal information, delete personal information from third parties, report a concern about information being collected, or I have a different issue. If you’re aware of data it collected on you and it reported it incorrectly, you’ll want to select the first option. The second option will help you clear what has already been collected, while the third allows you to voice your concerns and even potentially request that they no longer collect from you. No matter how you fill out the form, you’ll need to provide a bit of extra information on why you are concerned, such as if you saw your own private information show up in a Facebook chatbot. Even then, just be aware Facebook doesn’t promise it will immediately take action unless you discover a serious breach of privacy.

