Artificial intelligence continues to make its way into our lives, and it seems to be changing the way we do many things. We have a list of the best AI tools for businesses, developers, and more. But there is an area where AI can really help: education. Let’s talk about the best AI tools for students.

The best AI tools for students

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the most popular AI tools in existence. We can confidently say it is the service that brought artificial intelligence to the masses. ChatGPT is a chatbot you can talk to and ask for anything, as long as it is in written format.

If you have any questions about history, math, or want any other information, you can ask ChatGPT for it. We can see it being an excellent tool for researching subjects, getting quick facts, or proofreading your essays. You can even use it to translate, or get ideas for a project. Additionally, it can be a great tool for drafting emails, and it can even write whole research papers in seconds.

Of course, we advise that you follow your professor’s rules and don’t just let ChatGPT do all the work for you. But even if you were to, it’s not a good idea to trust ChatGPT blindly. The service is technically still in beta, and doesn’t always get things right. You will have to fact-check all the details, and it still has no access to current info. Furthermore, it only has access to information up to January 2022.

While ChatGPT has a free version, you can pay $20 a month for ChatGPT Plus. This grants you prioritized access during times of high congestion, faster response times, and access to new features.

Grammarly

Are you constantly writing papers, essays, or any text assignments? Grammarly can be a lifesaver. It is one of the most popular AI text support tools in existence.

Grammarly analyzes your text and helps you improve it in various ways. It will detect and highlight grammatical errors, suggest corrections, detect the tone, and more. Furthermore, Grammarly offers a version dedicated to students. Grammarly for students includes access to outlines, citation help, and more. You can even get suggestions to improve your tone, in case you want to sound friendlier, more confident, sincere, etc.

Grammarly is free, but there are paid plans if you want to improve the service. Paid plans start at $12 a month.

Google Bard

ChatGPT is excellent, but having no access to the latest news, events, and information is a considerable limitation. If you want a chatbot with access to the internet, Google Bard may be more up your alley.

As a generative AI tool, Bard works similarly to the popular ChatGPT. You can ask it any type of questions, get information on all topics, have it help you write an email, make it proofread your essays, and more.

There is a huge benefit to using Google Bard, though. Especially if you’re already using other Google services, which most of us are. Bard can connect to your other Google account services, making it a fantastic assistant in general. You can have it access your calendar for assignment due dates or tests, or have it access Google Maps to get info about traffic on your way to your next class. You can even grant it access to your Gmail, Drive, or Docs.

The best part is that, like most other Google services, Bard is free to use.

Bing Chat

Google Bard is great and all, but we know many of you still don’t like it. At least our own Calvin Wankhede doesn’t. The thing is, Bard is different, as it uses Google’s own PaLM 2 language model. You can check out our Google Bard vs Bing Chat to find which AI chatbot you’ll be using.

Bing Chat is actually based on the ChatGPT-4 model. This means it’s as good as ChatGPT, but it has some improvements, such as access to the internet and current events. The AI chatbot can fact-check information, so it will often be more accurate. This may be better for when you’re working on something more related to current events.

Additionally, Bing can actually create images for you, which is a huge advantage over both ChatGPT and Google Bard. This puts it in our list of the best AI image generators. You can learn all about Bing Image Creator here.

Like Bard, Bing Chat is free, but you will see ads and sponsored content occasionally.

Nuance Dragon Everywhere

Enough with the chatbots! Let’s move over to other types of AI tools for students. Nuance Dragon Everywhere is a dictation app that uses AI speech recognition to get impressive results.

You can simply turn it on during a lecture to have a record of everything the professor said, in written format. Of course, you should ask your professor if it’s OK to do this, first. It may also be a great tool for writing essays or papers without typing.

Nuance promises 99% accuracy, and you can even add words to the app’s vocabulary and use the app’s formatting tools to improve the document. While off by default, it’s also possible to have the app automatically add punctuation to your dictations.

Sounds awesome, right? Like all good things in life, Nuance’s Dragon Everywhere app is not free. It costs $15 a month or $150 yearly. You can use it on both Android and iOS.

Otter.ai

Otter.ai is also a dictation app, but it does more than that. Aside from providing captions and transcriptions, Otter.ai can analyze the in-person or virtual lectures to provide notes, capture slides, summarize the class, and more.

The service can automatically launch in Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Meet. There’s even an Otter AI Chat you can use to ask the service questions regarding your class or its content.

Otter.ai can be had for free, but it is limited to 300 minutes of transcription per month. If you want to increase this limitation and enable added features, paid plans start at $10 monthly.

Socratic

Socratic is on a whole other level. It works kind of like an AI tutor. The app is available on both Android and iOS. If you ever get stuck on a concept or problem, the app focuses on teaching you, as opposed to simply keeping notes.

If you didn’t quite get what the professor was trying to convey, Socratic can use visuals and info on concepts to teach and make you understand conceptual information better. It uses speech and text recognition powered by Google AI. You can even take a photo of, say, a math problem, and have it help you figure out how to solve it. And it covers all kinds of subjects, including math, biology, physics, history, social studies, biology, and much more.

Furthermore, Socratic is a free app for both Android and iOS.

Copyscape

Plagiarism is a big deal in academia. You do not want to get caught copying someone’s work. Sometimes, this may be done accidentally. Occasionally, our words can sound a bit too similar to other written content, especially when you’ve been basing your work on other work a bit too much.

Copyscape Premium can help you find out if your work is original enough. It can also recognize if the text is created by AI, which you may want to avoid. The only bad news is that Copyscape has no free options. It costs three cents per search, for up to 200 words. Each extra 100 words cost one cent.

FAQs

Is it OK to use AI for school work? We can’t really advise on whether you should use AI to do your school work from beginning to end, but most professors don’t allow it. That said, nothing is stopping you from using AI as a tool. You can use it to get information, which you can later confirm and cite from other works, for example. You can also use it to understand topics better, or verify you did something right. As long as you don’t have it writing your essays for you, you should be fine.

Can my professor tell I am using AI? There are tools professors can use to see if your school work was written by artificial intelligence.

Can AI write code? Artificial intelligence is getting very good at writing code. While it’s something that can be done, we wouldn’t advise that you leave all your coding to AI. AI can make mistakes. That said, you can use AI tools for developers to help you speed up your workflow.

What are the best AI tools for design and photography students? We don’t have a dedicated guide for design and photography students or professionals yet. You might find some use out of the best AI photo editors, though, or you can use AI image generators to get some inspiration.

