Here's how to delete a Facebook page

Sometimes, businesses and projects don’t work out or need to be shut down. Whatever the reason, your best bet might be to close it down. We’ll take you through the process and show you how to delete a Facebook page.

How to deactivate a Facebook page

How to delete a Facebook page

Deleting vs deactivating a page

Deleting a page gets rid of it for good. That’s a drastic measure, so you might want to consider deactivating it instead. This process will hide the Facebook page from the public, making it only visible to those who manage it. It could be a great temporary solution if you think the page could be used again in the future.

How to unpublish a Facebook page

If you have decided to deactivate a Facebook page, here are the steps to do so.

Deactivate a Facebook page on a PC browser: Go to Facebook. If you haven’t, log into your account. On the left column, select See more. Hit Pages. Go to your Facebook page. You’ll need to switch to your page’s profile before making any changes. To do this, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner. Select See all profiles, then pick the profile of the page you want to deactivate. Click the Settings option on the left column. Go into the Privacy tab. Select the Facebook Page information tab. Next to Deactivation and deletion, select View. Pick Deactivate Page. Hit Continue. Enter your password and click on Continue. Fill in the form and select Deactivate.

Deactivate a page on the Facebook app: Open the Facebook Android app. Tap on the three-line options button in the top-right corner. You’ll need to switch to the profile of the page you want to deactivate. To do this, tap on the Arrow down button next to your profile section, then select the profile of the page you want to deactivate. Tap on the three-line menu button again. Scroll to the bottom and select Settings & privacy. Hit Settings. Pick Page settings. Go into Access and control. Select Deactivation and deletion. Pick Deactivate Page. Tap on Continue. Enter your password and click on Continue. Fill in the form and select Continue again. Keep selecting Continue until you reach a page that says Deactivate Page. Hit the button. Done!

How to delete a Facebook page

If you are sure you want to delete the Facebook page for good, here are the instructions.

Delete a Facebook page on a PC browser: Go to Facebook. If you haven’t, log into your account. On the left column, select See more. Hit Pages. Go to your Facebook page. You’ll need to switch to your page’s profile before making any changes. To do this, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner. Select See all profiles, then pick the profile of the page you want to deactivate. Click the Settings option on the left column. Go into the Privacy tab. Select the Facebook Page information tab. Next to Deactivation and deletion, select View. Pick Delete Page. Hit Continue. Enter your password and click on Continue. Follow the instructions until you reach the confirmation page. Hit Continue again.

Delete a page on the Facebook app: Open the Facebook Android app. Tap on the three-line options button in the top-right corner. You’ll need to switch to the profile of the page you want to deactivate. To do this, tap on the Arrow down button next to your profile section, then select the profile of the page you want to deactivate. Tap on the three-line menu button again. Scroll to the bottom and select Settings & privacy. Hit Settings. Pick Page settings. Go into Access and control. Select Deactivation and deletion. Pick Delete Page. Hit Continue. Enter your password and click on Continue. Follow the instructions until you reach the confirmation page. Hit Continue again.

Your page will be deleted in 30 days, unless you reactivate it. Just follow the same steps and select Reactivation towards the end. You could also delete your Facebook account if you want to eliminate all content on the social network.

FAQs

Will my Facebook page be visible after I delete it? Your Facebook page will stay visible during the 30-day period. It won’t be visible to anyone if you unpublish it.

What happens to my Facebook page data when I delete it? All your Facebook page data will be saved if you simply unpublish the page. If you delete it for good, you have 30 days to cancel the deletion. It will all be gone for good after this period. If you want to store your data, Facebook will offer downloading it during the deletion process.

Can I request that Facebook deletes someone else's page? You can report a Facebook page to Facebook. If it breaks the community standards and policies, Facebook might decide to delete it.

Can I delete a business Facebook page? You’ll have to be an admin, or have someone add you as a page admin, to delete a Facebook business page.

