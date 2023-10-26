Google Maps gets healthy dose of AI upgrades and Immersive View for routes

Google

TL;DR Google is rolling out a slew of updates to Google Maps.

Google Maps will now offer a variety of AI-enhanced features to help with navigation, search, and fueling up.

Four of the features will be rolling out this week.

Google Maps has received a variety of updates this year, and Google isn’t done yet. The company plans on adding a slew of new AI-enhanced features to the app. Here are all of the features Google announced will come this week and down the road.

Immersive View for routes Earlier this year, Google unveiled Immersive View for routes, a feature that would allow users to preview their route before heading out. Google says it works by using AI to stitch together billions of Street View and aerial images to provide a detailed view of your route, turn-by-turn. In addition, the tool has a time slider that will provide information to help plan your route, like simulated traffic and weather. Immersive View for routes is said to be rolling out this week on Android and iOS in 15 cities including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Paris, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Tokyo, and Venice.

Lens in Maps Originally called Search with Live View, Lens in Maps launched back in November 2022 for London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo. Now Google is expanding the feature to 50 new cities this week, including A​​ustin, Las Vegas, Rome, São Paulo, and Taipei. Lens in Maps is an AR feature that provides nearby information like nearby ATMs, transit stations, and restaurants when you hold your phone up.

More detailed maps Google says in the coming months, navigation maps will be presented with more detail. This means the user will see updated colors, more realistic buildings, and improved lane details. Also, if you’re in an area with high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, the app will now tell you. This update will arrive in 12 countries including the US, Canada, France, and Germany. And if you’re in Europe, Google is expanding its AI-powered speed limit information to 20 more countries. Both features are rolling out for Android, iOS, and cars with Google built-in.

More EV charging details Another feature said to be arriving this week is additional EV charging information. EVs on Android and iOS will start seeing information like charging station compatibility, charging rate, and the last time a charging station was used.

Search in Google Maps When searching in Google Maps, users will start seeing photos first in their results. These photos are said to be images shared by the Google Maps community. So if you’re looking for the best animal latte art, you’ll be presented with locations of coffee houses with images of latte art from that store. This feature is landing in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US this week.

In the coming weeks, however, Google says it will better organize search results for Android and iOS. It will do so by sorting information into thematic results. The example the tech giant provides is arriving in Tokyo and searching for things to do. The user will be presented with thematic place suggestions like anime, cherry blossoms, or art exhibitions. Tapping on one of those suggestions will bring up related information.

