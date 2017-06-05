The unlocked version of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL usually doesn’t get any discounts from the company’s own online store. This week, Google started offering a limited time promotion where buyers can get a $75 credit towards one of those phones. However, there are two big caveats for this offer.

One of the restrictions is that the $75 credit is only if you sign up to use Google’s own financing program to purchase the Pixel or Pixel XL. In other words, if you want to buy the phone without such a monthly plan, you won’t get the credit. The other restriction is that you have to spend $750 or more to purchase a version of the Pixel or Pixel XL to be eligible to get the credit. If you want to get the bigger Pixel XL, that’s not an issue, but if you want the smaller Pixel, you will have to get the 128 GB version, plus throw in the $99 price protection plan, to get that $75 credit.

This offer will be available from now until June 18. The $75 credit itself will be put in place two billing periods after this promotion ends. Will you take advantage of this deal to finally buy a Pixel or Pixel XL? Let us know in the comments!