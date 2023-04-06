The Office (US) — Here's where to stream the hit TV show

NBC

NBC’s The Office is one of the most rewatchable and generally bingeable shows out there. Fans were in a near panic when it left Netflix. This left many people wondering where to watch The Office.

Luckily, there are a few ways to watch the beloved workplace comedy, including on Peacock. You can find a few other ways to watch The Office online though, and we give you all the details below.

What is The Office about? The Office is an American remake of the popular British series of the same name, created by Ricky Gervais.

It aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013, outlasting the original series by many years and in many ways expanding on its themes and characters.

The sitcom, filmed in a documentary style, follows the employees of Dunder-Mifflin, a fictional paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Led by their comically inept boss, Michael Scott, the employees get up to various misadventures in their attempts to get as little work done as is strictly necessary.

Stream The Office on Peacock

Peacock

The most straightforward way to watch The Office is to stream it on Peacock. NBCUniversal currently holds the rights to the show, so the company hosts it on its own streamer, where it’s one of the best comedies.

There was a time that you could watch some of The Office for free. Peacock’s free, ad-supported tier comes with limitations. One of those is that The Office is unavailable.

You’ll need an ad-supported Premium or ad-free Premium Plus Peacock account if you want to stream The Office. Those will run you $4.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively.

You can watch The Office on Peacock right now, or you can sign up for the service by hitting the link below. There are plenty of other shows like The Office on Peacock and elsewhere too.

The Office Superfan Episodes An advantage of watching The Office on Peacock is that the service also gives you exclusive access to The Office Superfan Episodes. These are extended versions of your favorite episodes with deleted scenes added in.

You can watch The Office Superfan Episodes now on Peacock.

Watch The Office on VOD Streaming fatigue is setting in for a lot of people. If you don’t want to pay for a new service, no one can blame you. You do have other options.

If you’re one of the many Office fans who routinely binge the whole series, you might be better off buying the series outright instead of paying for monthly access. In the long run, it could save you money.

You can currently find all nine seasons of The Office on Google Play, Amazon, Apple TV, Vudu, and more VOD services. If you just have a few favorite seasons, you can start with those.

Watch The Office reruns with a live TV streaming service

If you like tuning into The Office live like in the good old days, you can actually have that online.

The Office continues to play on cable in syndication on channels like Freeform, Comedy Central, and Paramount Network. That means you can catch reruns on most days of the week.

To watch those without a cable subscription, you’ll want a live TV streaming service like Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, FuboTV, and others. These services give you access to tons of live channels through your home internet. Instead of a library of on-demand titles like on Netflix, you can watch TV as it airs.

You can’t control which seasons and episodes you’ll catch at any given time like you can on Peacock. But you can save episodes with DVR cloud storage to revisit on demand. Most live TV streamers offer some kind of DVR service for this purpose.

