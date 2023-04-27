If you’re a big Spotify user and spent many years building carefully curated playlists, you’d naturally be hesitant about switching to a competitor service such as Apple Music. The thought of having to start all of those playlists all over again is just unpalatable. But what if there was a way to transfer those Spotify playlists to Apple Music intact seamlessly?

QUICK ANSWER To transfer Spotify playlists to Apple Music (and various other streaming music platforms), use a software app called FreeYourMusic. The free version, available for both desktop and mobile apps, enables you to transfer up to 100 songs from Spotify to Apple Music. After 100 songs, it costs $11.99 to transfer the rest.

How to transfer Spotify playlists to Apple Music After installing the software on your preferred operating system, click the Let’s Go! button to begin connecting to your source platform (where you’ll be moving the playlists from). In my case, that’s Spotify. Log into Spotify in the software app.

Once Spotify is selected as the Selected source on the left, you now have to choose the destination. In this case, it’s Apple Music. So click on that and log into Apple Music.

You’ll now get a confirmation message that both services have been connected. Sometimes the connection fails, and you have to try again before it works. But if you get the following message, you’ve succeeded.

FreeYourMusic will now load your Spotify playlists. You can choose between Playlists, Liked Playlists, or Albums. Either select them all with one click or select whichever you want to move over. Then click Begin Transfer.

You’ll now see it starting the transfer process. FreeYourMusic takes each song and tries to find the identical song on Apple Music. Then it builds your playlist. So the whole matching process will take a while, especially if you have over 700 songs in one playlist as I do. Just leave it to run in the background while you work on something else.

Pretty soon, if you check Apple Music, you’ll now see your music playlists coming through.

The software app transfers 100 songs for free. After that, you need to pay a one-off fee of $11.99 to have the rest transferred over. Considering the amount of time and effort it will save you doing it manually, $12 to have it all automated is a bargain.

FAQs

Can you use this to transfer music back to Spotify? Absolutely. Just switch the source to Apple Music and the destination to Spotify.

