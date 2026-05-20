Samsung’s giant art TV is $1,500 off until midnight

Samsung’s The Frame TVs are for people who don’t want their living room dominated by a giant black rectangle, but they still cost giant-black-rectangle money — and then some. Today’s Samsung flash sale softens that a fair bit, especially if you’ve been eyeing up one of the biggest models in the lineup. 85-Inch The Frame Pro 4K AI Smart TV (2025) for $2,799.99 ($1,500 off)

For today only, the 85-inch Samsung The Frame Pro (2025) is down to $2,799.99, saving you $1,500 on the huge art-style TV. Samsung had already lined up a promo price of $2,999.99 for this model in this week’s Memorial Day sale, but the extra flash sale discount brings it down another $200. It’s part of Samsung’s “20 Years on the 20th” promo, which marks the company’s claim of being the top global TV brand for 20 consecutive years. That means this better Frame Pro price disappears at 11:59 PM ET.

The Frame Pro is Samsung’s more advanced take on its artwork-first TV lineup. You still get the design tricks that make The Frame popular, like Art Mode and a matte anti-reflection display, but the Pro model adds Neo QLED picture, Mini LED lighting, and a Wireless One Connect box to help keep the wall-mounted setup cleaner.

Other specs of the 85-inch Frame Pro include Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen3 processor, Dolby Atmos support, and up to 144Hz gaming support for PC setups that can use it. There are also plenty of Samsung’s latest AI TV features in the mix, including Live Translate and voice enhancement.

There’s also a cheaper one-day Frame deal if the 85-inch Pro is more TV than your wall or wallet can handle. The 43-inch Samsung The Frame (2025) is down to $649.99 today, saving you $250 compared to the $200 savings after today. It’s a more modest QLED 4K model with a 60Hz panel, but it keeps the main Frame appeal with a matte display and the wall-art look.

Samsung’s wider Memorial Day and Father’s Day TV deals are set to continue for the rest of the week, but this is the best day to buy these particular models. Hit the widgets above to learn more about the deals, but don’t sleep on them if you’re interested.

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