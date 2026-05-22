Reports of Chromecast's death have been greatly exaggerated — Google deploys a fix

There’s arguably no single product more responsible for ushering in our modern era of TV streaming than Google’s humble little Chromecast . With a few bucks and an HDMI port, anybody could transform their dumb TV into a modern streaming marvel — or just sidestep their smart TV’s disappointing built-in apps. Recently, though, a concerning number of users have been reporting problems with streaming to Chromecasts , and we were starting to fear this was the end of an era. Today we’ve got some good news, though, as Google shares an update on the situation.

Even as many of us turn to full-blown Google TV solutions for our streaming fix, the Chromecast line has represented a fantastically capable low-cost alternative. But there’s already been signs of trouble for Chromecast’s future, like when Netflix decided to block access for certain models.

Earlier this week, though, things really hit the fan, and we started seeing piles of reports from users who suddenly found themselves unable to cast from apps to their Chromecast hardware. Rumors quickly took off that Google might be abandoning the Chromecast, or that streaming services were turning their backs on it.

We already started to see a glimmer of hope, with some affected users sharing that their Chromecasts had suddenly come back to life , but what did this mean for the rest of us? If you’ve been frustrated by the lack of clarity around Google’s ongoing Chromecast, you have absolutely not been alone.

It’s not yet clear exactly what went wrong, but we’ve now got unequivocally good news to share. Over on one of the Reddit threads where we first saw users reporting their problems, Google chimed in last night:

We are investigating an issue impacting the ability to cast some services on Chromecast devices. We’ll circle back with an update as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience.

At first, we may have been reading a little more than we should have into that, but the fact that this wasn’t immediately dismissed with a “yup, sorry, party’s over” sure gave us reason to feel a little optimistic. And then, just earlier this afternoon, Google tells us what we’ve been hoping to hear:

The issue impacting the ability to cast some services to Chromecast devices has been resolved.

If you’re still running into any problems, Google wants to hear from you — so there still may be a few edge cases that still need smoothing out. But this is fantastic news for Chromecast users everywhere, as they get to keep on using their versatile, beloved streaming sticks for a bit longer — whether or not they’re getting updates.