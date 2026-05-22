Google starts bringing Gemini to Chromecast with Google TV hardware

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google started updating its TV Streamer with Gemini last year, but we’ve been waiting for it on older streaming hardware.

We can now confirm that 4K Chromecast with Google TV units have started getting Gemini.

It’s not yet clear if Gemini is also on the way for HD versions of the Chromecast with Google TV.

Gemini is headed basically everywhere, across nearly every product Google touches — and if you haven’t seen it yet, that’s probably not a great sign for future prospects. That’s included the biggest screens in our lives, and last year we saw Gemini start coming to Google TV. By the fall, Gemini was hitting the Google TV Streamer, but what about the rest of Google’s own Google TV hardware? It’s taken a while, but we’re finally starting to see progress there.

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Gemini’s been frustratingly slow (well, depending on your feelings about Gemini) to come to Google’s own streaming hardware, and even the Google TV Streamer missed the first wave. Once it got Gemini, though, our attention shifted to the older Chromecast with Google TV (CCwGTV) models — would they ever see Gemini themselves? Well, we’re not sure precisely when this happened, but it sure looks like sometime recently, Google started flipping the switch on Gemini for the 4K CCwGTV.

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

Do you have Gemini on your Chromecast with Google TV? 6 votes Yes, on my 4K CCwGTV 67 % Yes, on my HD CCwGTV 0 % No, not on my 4K CCwGTV 33 % No, not on my HD CCwGTV 0 %

X user @joelenington tells us that he just noticed Gemini on his 4K model running firmware revision UTTC.250917.004 with a security patch level of October 2025. We checked some of our own devices and are similarly finding Gemini, despite not seeing it just a week or so prior.

So far, we’ve only confirmed Gemini on the original 4K edition of the Chromecast with Google TV, and haven’t seen it yet on the HD-only CCwGTV. That’s not to say that it’s not coming, or even in the process of rolling out somewhere — we just haven’t found any reports yet to that effect.

We’ve been thinking a lot about the humble Chromecast lately, between news of old units failing, and Google appearing to end security patches for many Chromecast models. With all that happening we’ll take the good news where we can find it!

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