Your Chromecast may have just reached the end of the road

If you own and actively use a Chromecast device, we have some bad news for you. Several Chromecast models have suddenly reached end of life and will no longer receive security updates.

It appears that the tech giant has updated the support page for Google Nest devices. Along with a list of Nest hardware, Chromecasts are also included on this page. In this list, the status of almost every Chromecast model is showing as no longer receiving security updates. This includes:

Chromecast (1st gen)

Chromecast (2nd Gen)

Chromecast Audio

Chromecast Ultra

Chromecast (3rd Gen)

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

The lone exception is the Chromecast with Google TV (HD). This model was released in 2022, which means it was likely protected by Google’s minimum of five years of support. All of the other models are from 2020 and later.