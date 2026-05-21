Spotify is letting creators build Patreon-style memberships inside the app

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is adding Memberships, letting some creators engage with and charge fans directly in the app.

It looks mainly aimed at podcasts, with a Patreon-style setup for extra fan experiences.

Spotify hasn’t explained all the details yet, but Memberships will launch “soon.”

Spotify had a lot to say about podcasts at its Investor Day, including the sort of AI features that tend to grab the most attention in 2026. But one of the more practical announcements is much simpler, as Spotify is preparing to let some creators offer paid memberships directly through the app.

In a news release, the company says Spotify Memberships will give eligible creators a way to build recurring revenue from their most engaged fans. Whether it’s more Patreon or OnlyFans in structure is yet to be discovered, but the broad idea is that listeners will be able to pay for deeper access to a creator or show, unlocking “new and exclusive experiences” in return.

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The feature appears primarily aimed at podcast creators, and a short demo video also appears to show a creator dashboard for Memberships. Creators will have direct access to subscribers, can easily view subscriber status and total paid, and can export member data as a CSV file.

Creators already using paid subscriptions elsewhere won’t necessarily have to start from scratch. Spotify says they can continue distributing gated content through Spotify Open Access, which lets paid content from outside subscription platforms be made available on Spotify. Memberships are just an extra way for podcasts of all sizes to offer more access to their fans and build a stronger revenue stream.

Memberships will launch for select creators soon, with more details still to come. Spotify hasn’t said whether creators will be able to offer tiers or flexible payment amounts, but it seems like news that will be welcomed by many on the platform.

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