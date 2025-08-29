Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy S25 FE leaks are getting even better as Unpacked looms

TL;DR Samsung’s got an Unpacked event scheduled for September 4, where we’re expect the Tab S11 series and S25 FE to debut.

This afternoon we get a look at some promo material for the phone and the Ultra tablet.

Similar imagery leaked earlier this week, and now we get to see some higher-quality variants.

Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the summer is coming up fast, and just a few days back the company shared its plans for a virtual announcement scheduled to take place on September 4. We’re anticipating news about the Galaxy Tab S11 series, as well the Galaxy S25 FE. As we start counting down the days ahead of those launches, we’ve got a new leak of some very official-looking imagery to check out.

These come courtesy of prolific leaker Evan Blass, who over on the site formally known as Twitter shares some promo shots of exactly the hardware we’ve been looking forward to.

Samsung’s latest economy re-packaging of its Galaxy flagship has been leaking all over the place lately — in fact, we saw part of this very image in a separate leak yesterday, albeit which a much tighter crop.

That Tab S11 Ultra image up top isn’t unfamiliar, either, surfacing earlier this week without the accompanying text.

Last year Samsung changed up its approach to tablet launches and dropped the base model from the Galaxy Tab S10 family, delivering only the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra. We’ve been anticipating a similar shake-up in 2025, only now with just a base and Ultra Tab S11, and no Plus model. Fleshing things out a little, though, Samsung could also bring along the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite to join the S11 models. We’ve already heard what we’re likely to expect in terms of pricing, and now we’re just waiting for Samsung to confirm things.

The virtual Unpacked event is scheduled for Thursday, September 4 at 5:30am ET (2:30am PT, 10:30am BST, 3:00pm IST). If that’s a little early for you, don’t worry, because Android Authority will have full details on the launch for you to catch up on once you’re awake.

