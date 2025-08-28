It's official: The Galaxy S25 FE launch is just days away

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed a launch date for the Galaxy S25 FE.

The new member of the Galaxy S25 series will arrive on September 4.

Leaks point to upgrades like a larger battery, faster wired charging, and a new selfie camera.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE to launch soon, and numerous retailer leaks only reinforce this belief. Now, Samsung has made it official and confirmed a launch date.

Samsung confirmed in a blog post that it’ll hold a launch event on September 4. In addition to premium tablets, the company says we should also expect “the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.”

This is undoubtedly a nod to the Galaxy S25 FE. Samsung typically launches its FE model in Q3 each year, although a September 4 launch would be almost a month earlier than previous FE launches.

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to offer the same chipset and rear cameras as the Galaxy S24 FE. However, the new phone is also tipped to have a 4,900mAh battery and 45W wired charging, which would both be welcome upgrades over previous phones. The device is also tipped to offer an upgraded selfie camera.

