Samsung's Galaxy Tab lineup could grow again with the upcoming Tab S11 Ultra and S10 Lite

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is working on at least three new Android tablets, namely the Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite.

We’ve spotted code that indicates the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC processor.

Further, Samsung could expand the existing Galaxy Tab S10 lineup with the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, likely powered by the Exynos 1380 processor.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series is the longest-standing and most successful Android tablet lineup ever. The Galaxy Tab S10 series includes the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, launched in September 2024. Now, we’ve spotted clues indicating that Samsung is working on successors for these, alongside a Lite variant for the existing lineup.

We previously revealed the existence of the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, as well as the processors that could be used on those devices. This information was correct, as Samsung officially launched both devices with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

We’ve also spotted Samsung working on the Galaxy Z Flip FE and the Galaxy S25 FE with an Exynos 2400e processor. While we wait for corroboration on those, the same code also points to three upcoming tablets from the company.

Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra The Galaxy Tab S10 series did not come with a base “Galaxy Tab S10,” as the company stuck with Plus and Ultra models with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC. Samsung could switch things up for the upcoming generation by launching the Galaxy Tab S11 and a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Code Copy Text siop_gts11_mt6991 siop_gts11u_mt6991

Here, the gts11 and gts11u most likely refer to the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, respectively. The MT6991 is the part number for the Dimensity 9400, spotted for both tablets. We haven’t yet spotted clues about a Plus variant for this upcoming generation of tablets, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t exist at all. Samsung could develop and launch the Plus variant later on. For now, we’ve only found clues for the existence of these two tablets.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Samsung is also working to expand the existing Galaxy Tab S10 lineup with a Lite variant.

Code Copy Text siop_gts10lite_s5e8835 siop_gts10litewifi_s5e8835

As the code suggests, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite could come in cellular and Wi-Fi variants. The S5e8835 is the part number for the Samsung Exynos 1380 5G processor. Samsung launched this processor in 2023 and has used it in the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The current generation Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus use the Exynos 1580 SoC, so it’s fair to presume that the Tab S10 Lite could slot below them in pricing.

Samsung hasn’t yet spoken about the Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, or the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite. We’ll have to wait for more leaks or an official announcement to learn more about these upcoming phones.

