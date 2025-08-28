Galaxy S25 FE leak shows off every angle and color ahead of launch

TL;DR A leak shows the Galaxy S25 FE from every angle.

The leak also shows off the device in all four of its color options.

Today, Samsung announced it will hold a reveal event in a week from now. At that event, we’ll be introduced to “the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family.” This is definitely in reference to the Galaxy S25 FE. Before that unveiling, however, you can get at least one more early look at the device, thanks to a new leak.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared some new renders of the next Fan Edition phone from Samsung. In one of the images, we get a view of the handset from various angles, including the front, back, and sides. We even get a glimpse of the top and bottom in a different image.

However, this leak doesn’t just show off the design of the Galaxy S25 FE. There’s also an image that presents the device in all four of its available colorways. According to the leak, the official names of these colors will be Navy, Jetblack, White, and Icyblue.

Based on earlier leaks, we expect the Galaxy S25 FE to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. That display could offer a peak brightness of 2,600nits. We have also seen rumors hint at 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. And only days ago, it was tipped that the device could cost $649.99 for the 128GB model and $709.99 for the 256GB version.

In addition to the Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung also mentioned in its announcement that it would unveil “premium AI tablets.” You can bet your bottom dollar that they’re talking about the Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. So it sounds like there will be a lot of products to be excited about on September 4.

