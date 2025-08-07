Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy Tab S11 leak spills all the details, and it could be good news for US users
21 minutes ago
- A leak may have revealed the specifications for the Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and S10 Lite.
- It’s suggested that Samsung could launch this new collection of tablets on either September 4 or September 5.
- The S11, S11 Ultra, and S10 Lite may start at €899 ($1,047), €1,339 ($1,559), and €399 ($464).
Earlier this year, we found evidence that Samsung was working on at least three Android tablets. These tablets would include two successors to the Galaxy Tab S10 and an S10 Lite model. Last month, a Samsung executive confirmed to Android Authority that the Galaxy Tab S11 series is on the way and that the release would follow “our traditional cadence.” A new leak may have now revealed the specifications, launch window, and European prices.
According to a report from Dealabs, the Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and S10 Lite will have Wi-Fi and 5G models. The Galaxy Tab S11 series will reportedly be available in Gray and Silver. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to have three color options: Gray, Silver, and Red.
In addition to these details, the leak revealed the following specs for all three tablets:
|Features
|Galaxy Tab S11
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
|Features
Display
|Galaxy Tab S11
11″ AMOLED, 2560 × 1600
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
14.6″ AMOLED, 2960 × 1848
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
10.9″, 2112 × 1320
|Features
Storage
|Galaxy Tab S11
128GB / 256 GB / 512GB
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
128GB / 256GB
|Features
RAM
|Galaxy Tab S11
12GB
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
12GB/ 16GB
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
6GB/ 8GB
|Features
Processor
|Galaxy Tab S11
Mediatek MT6991
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Mediatek MT6991
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Exynos 1380
|Features
Cameras
|Galaxy Tab S11
Main: 13MP
Front: 12MP
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Main: 13MP
Front: 12MP
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Main: 8MP
Front: 5MP
|Features
Battery
|Galaxy Tab S11
8,400mAh
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
11,600mAh
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
8,000mAh
|Features
Audio
|Galaxy Tab S11
4 speakers
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
4 speakers
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
2 speakers
|Features
Connectivity
|Galaxy Tab S11
WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
WiFi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 / 5G
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.3 / 5G
|Features
Charging
|Galaxy Tab S11
45W
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
45W
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
25W
|Features
S Pen
|Galaxy Tab S11
Yes
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Yes
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Yes
|Features
Dimensions
|Galaxy Tab S11
253.8 × 165.3 × 5.5
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
326.7 × 208.3 × 5.5
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
254.3 × 165.8 × 6.6
|Features
Weight
|Galaxy Tab S11
482g
|Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
692g
|Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
524g
As mentioned earlier, we were told that the launch of the Galaxy Tab S11 would follow Samsung’s traditional cadence. Last year, the company launched the Galaxy Tab S10 in September, meaning we should expect a release that month. When exactly in September is unknown, but Dealabs suggests that the launch should happen between September 4 and September 5.
It’s still unclear what the prices will be in the US, but this leak does give us the prices in Europe.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
- 12 GB / 128 GB: Wi-Fi: €899 ($1,047) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,049 ($1,221)
- 12 GB / 256 GB: Wi-Fi: €959 ($1,116) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,109 ($1,291)
- 12 GB / 512 GB: Wi-Fi: €1,079 ($1,256)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- 12 GB / 256 GB: Wi-Fi: €1,339 ($1,559) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,489 ($1,733)
- 12 GB / 512 GB: Wi-Fi: €1,459 ($1,698) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,609 ($1,872)
- 16 GB / 1 TB: Wi-Fi: €1,759 ($2,047)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- 6 GB / 128 GB: Wi-Fi: €399 ($464) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €459 ($523)
- 8 GB / 256 GB: Wi-Fi: €469 ($546) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €529 ($616)
The prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra appear to mirror the launch prices for last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. That bodes well for the US, as it could mean that Samsung has no plans to hike up prices. But we’ll still have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure.
