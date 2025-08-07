Galaxy Tab S11 leak spills all the details, and it could be good news for US users

Earlier this year, we found evidence that Samsung was working on at least three Android tablets. These tablets would include two successors to the Galaxy Tab S10 and an S10 Lite model. Last month, a Samsung executive confirmed to Android Authority that the Galaxy Tab S11 series is on the way and that the release would follow “our traditional cadence.” A new leak may have now revealed the specifications, launch window, and European prices.

According to a report from Dealabs , the Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and S10 Lite will have Wi-Fi and 5G models. The Galaxy Tab S11 series will reportedly be available in Gray and Silver. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is said to have three color options: Gray, Silver, and Red.

In addition to these details, the leak revealed the following specs for all three tablets:

As mentioned earlier, we were told that the launch of the Galaxy Tab S11 would follow Samsung’s traditional cadence. Last year, the company launched the Galaxy Tab S10 in September, meaning we should expect a release that month. When exactly in September is unknown, but Dealabs suggests that the launch should happen between September 4 and September 5.

It’s still unclear what the prices will be in the US, but this leak does give us the prices in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 12 GB / 128 GB: Wi-Fi: €899 ($1,047) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,049 ($1,221) 12 GB / 256 GB: Wi-Fi: €959 ($1,116) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,109 ($1,291) 12 GB / 512 GB: Wi-Fi: €1,079 ($1,256)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 12 GB / 256 GB: Wi-Fi: €1,339 ($1,559) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,489 ($1,733) 12 GB / 512 GB: Wi-Fi: €1,459 ($1,698) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €1,609 ($1,872) 16 GB / 1 TB: Wi-Fi: €1,759 ($2,047)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 6 GB / 128 GB: Wi-Fi: €399 ($464) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €459 ($523) 8 GB / 256 GB: Wi-Fi: €469 ($546) / Wi-Fi + 5G: €529 ($616)



The prices for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra appear to mirror the launch prices for last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. That bodes well for the US, as it could mean that Samsung has no plans to hike up prices. But we’ll still have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure.