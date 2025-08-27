This Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leak teases how much faster it is over last year's model

TL;DR A bevy of Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra renders have leaked.

The leak includes promo materials that reveal a few of the tablet’s specs.

One of the images states that there’s a 24% CPU, 27% GPU, and 33% NPU improvement compared to the tablet’s predecessor.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite earlier this week, but we know two more tablets are on the way. While leaks are pointing to an early September announcement for the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra, nothing has been officially confirmed. As we wait for the eventual launch, a fresh leak gives us a new look at the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and a few new details.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the focus of a new image-laden leak. That leak, courtesy of Android Headlines, has provided not just renders of the device, but also promo images and videos.

From these images, we can see the tablet in its Silver and Gray color options. There’s no information on what the official names for these colors will be. We can also see the S Pen, which appears off to the side of the tablet. The S Pen isn’t the only accessory shown off here, as there’s also an attachable keyboard.

As mentioned earlier, there are promo materials in this leak. A couple of those promo images contain information, including that the device has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. That display is said to offer 1,000 nits of outdoor brightness and 1,600 nits of HDR brightness. These images also appear to confirm that the S11 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch panel, while the S11 will have an 11-inch screen. It’s also mentioned that the Ultra has a 24% CPU, 27% GPU, and 33% NPU improvement compared to the tablet’s predecessor.

As for the videos, one shows off the design of the tablet. Another gives a look at Google Gemini being used on the tablet. And the final video demonstrates the tablet’s multitasking capabilities.

IFA 2025 will be here before you know it, and Samsung has a press conference scheduled for September 4. There’s a good chance that the company could use this moment to finally unveil the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra.

