Samsung sets the date for a Galaxy Tab announcement next week

A promotion for reserving “the latest Galaxy Tab device” hints that we’re looking at the Tab S11 launch.

Samsung has already had a busy summer for itself, with its Galaxy Unpacked event back in July introducing us to the Fold 7, Flip 7, and the Watch 8 series. While some of you may argue that the summer’s basically already over with August just about to wrap up, we’re still channeling summer vibes — and Samsung is still in launch mode.

If you’ve been paying attention to all the Galaxy Tab S11 leaks and rumors that have been piling up over the last few weeks, you’ve probably been left with the impression that the company still has some hardware it would like to share with us. Now it looks like we’re about to get the full story on the company’s next tablets, as Samsung shares plans for a virtual Unpacked event on Thursday, September 4 at 5:30am ET (2:30am PT, 10:30am BST, 3:00pm IST).

The company says we can look forward to hearing about “the latest addition to the Galaxy ecosystem,” and while the imagery it’s shared isn’t very tablet-y (focusing on Galaxy AI, instead), Samsung tells us that it’s got a $50 credit waiting for shoppers who reserve “the latest Galaxy Tab device” ahead of the launch event. Combined with the Tab S11 leaks, it seems pretty clear what’s going to be on the agenda.

It used to be that the year’s three big smartphone trade shows — CES, MWC, and IFA — were where we’d go to see major launches like this, but brands like Samsung have moved away from those in recent years (presumably not wanting to share the spotlight). That tide may be turning, first with Samsung teasing big smart home news at IFA, and now scheduling this virtual event for the day before IFA 2025 formally kicks off.

Check back with us next week for full details on how to watch, and coverage of all Samsung’s announcements.

