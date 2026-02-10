Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked plans for last week of February

Samsung

TL;DR After weeks of leaks and speculation, Samsung is finally confirming its plans for the next Galaxy Unpacked.

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 25 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Samsung is already accepting reservations ahead of pre-orders opening.

Are you ready for the Galaxy S26 series? Samsung’s next flagship lineup has been captivating our imagination for over a year at this point, but lately the hype surrounding these phones has been positively blowing up, as we’re inundated with leaked photos and specs galore. One of the last pieces of the puzzle we’ve been waiting to slide into place concerns Samsung’s launch event, and after a whole lot of guesses and speculation, today the company is finally going official with plans for the next Galaxy Unpacked.

It’s no big surprise at this point, following both previous leaks and Samsung itself essentially confirming the date in a contest, but now it’s all formalized: Galaxy Unpacked will take place in just over two weeks on Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco, California. The live stream kicks off at 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific.

There, the company says it plans to show off “Samsung’s newest Galaxy innovations – marking a new phase in the era of AI as intelligence becomes truly personal and adaptive.” Ahead of the start of actual pre-orders, Samsung’s already taking reservations, but is characteristically being a little cagy about actually saying what they’re for, stopping short of using the Galaxy S26 name. Get one in anyway, and you’ll score a $30 credit that can be used for additional Samsung gear.

What you can look forward to from Galaxy Unpacked Obviously, we’re expecting Samsung to show off the Galaxy S26 lineup, which should consist of the base Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. At this point, it does not seem likely we’ll see any Galaxy S26 Pro nor Galaxy S26 Edge.

As far as other new devices, it’s probably a few months too early for anything like a new Galaxy Watch, but we have been expecting both the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. It feels quite possible that we’ll see that pair make their debut alongside the S26 family in San Francisco.

Software and AI will likely also see a big focus, as we get ready for One UI 8.5 to hit stable. In fact, AI seems to be the one thing Samsung is directly acknowledging will take the spotlight at Unpacked, as you can see in the teaser above.

You’ll be able to watch the festivities live at home, with Samsung planning to stream Unpacked, both on its own website and over YouTube. Check back with us in the days leading up to February 25 for links to the stream, so you don’t miss one moment of the action .

