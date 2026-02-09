Galaxy S25 series gets fourth One UI 8.5 beta release with a new voicemail feature

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the fourth One UI 8.5 beta (firmware ZZAL) for the Galaxy S25 series, including the February 5, 2026, security patch.

The 1.48GB update resolves issues with the lock screen clock, Bluetooth headset call switching, and AI Select closing behavior.

A new Direct Voicemail feature allows users to send calls to voicemail automatically or manually, with real-time text transcripts available in the Phone app.

One UI 8.5 is Samsung’s next big software release, but it will only launch in its stable avatar with the Galaxy S26 series in the coming weeks. In the run-up, the company has been testing One UI 8.5 beta releases on the Galaxy S25 series. The first two One UI 8.5 betas were released in December, while the third was released in January. A month later, we now have the fourth One UI 8.5 beta release for the Galaxy S25 series.

Tarun Vats reports on X that One UI 8.5 beta 4, with firmware version ending in ZZAL, is rolling out to Galaxy S25 series owners in South Korea, India, Germany, the UK, and the US for now.

This ZAL build is approximately 1.48GB in size and features the February 5, 2026, security patch level. The changelog mentions that the following bugs have been fixed: Fixed an issue where the clock on the lock screen moved down.

Fixed an issue when clicking search history in the phone app.

Resolved the problem where calls switch to the device under specific conditions while using a BT headset.

Fixed an issue when pasting phone numbers into the keypad after clicking a call link.

Fixed an issue where AI Selectr does not automatically close when “Copy” is selected.

Tarun also mentions on X that this fourth One UI 8.5 beta release also brings a Direct Voicemail feature to the Galaxy S25 series.

Users can set all calls to go to voicemail after a specified period automatically. Alternatively, they can manually send calls to voicemail. All voicemails can be accessed within the Samsung Phone app. While the voicemail is being recorded, you can see a text transcript.

The Direct Voicemail feature appears to be very similar to iOS’ Live Voicemail feature that was introduced with iOS 17. Since the voicemail is recorded directly on the phone itself, the iOS feature works independent of carriers, and so should Samsung’s Direct Voicemail feature.

