Samsung (sort of) goes official with Galaxy Unpacked date

TL;DR Samsung leaks already identified February 25 as the likely date for Unpacked, but the company had yet to publicly confirm.

Now a new contest solicits fans for their predictions about what hardware will be launched at Unpacked.

Contest details confirm Samsung’s plans to throw unpacked on February 25.

Samsung’s next smartphones are nearly here, right? We are solidly into February at this point, and everything we’ve been hearing suggests that the Galaxy S26 series should be making its formal debut before the month’s out. Lately that evidence has been circling February 25 as our likely launch date, and now we’ve got what’s probably the strongest evidence yet in support of that.

At this point, Samsung is not being shy at all about the fact that its next Galaxy flagships are waiting in the wings, and has started hyping up the launch with some early teasers. But even with the hardware about to drop, so far Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed exactly when it intends to introduce the phones.

Even in the absence of a public statement, we’ve got a pretty solid idea: Leaked Samsung materials from a reliable source show a February 25 launch date. And while we’ve so far been treating that as everything short of confirmed, it might be nice to see that same date from an official Samsung source. Well, now we have pretty much that.

This confirmation is slightly indirect, but it’s sure official. Late last week, a Samsung social account for the Persian Gulf region promoted a giveaway, soliciting fans to submit their predictions for what hardware would be featured at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. That post linked to Samsung’s official terms and conditions, which make reference to the date Galaxy Unpacked is set to fall on: Teaser (Before Galaxy Unpacked): … This competition time-frame will be from 2 February to 24 February, to win a Galaxy Watch8.

During and After Galaxy Unpacked: … This competition time-frame will be from 25 February 2026 to 10 April 2026, to win a Galaxy S25 FE. Reading that timetable makes it perfectly clear: Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place on February 25. Samsung is saying as much, just buried in this legal document.

Again, that’s nothing really surprising at this point, and given how comfortable Samsung appears to be getting with its Unpacked promotion, we would not be surprised at all to see Samsung go very public with its date as soon as sometime later this week.

