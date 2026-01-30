It's unofficially official: Galaxy Unpacked date revealed in leaked Samsung teaser

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Trusted tipster Evan Blass has leaked an official-looking poster for the launch of the Galaxy S26 series.

The image confirms that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on February 25, where Samsung is expected to debut its new flagships and the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup.

The Galaxy S26 series is rumored to go on open sale closer to mid-March.

The first month of the year is almost out, with no official announcement from Samsung about its next set of flagship phones. While the company has confirmed they’ll arrive in the first half of the year, and many of you likely already have a good idea of when, that familiar pre-launch hype has yet to kick in. All we have till now is a teaser for the upcoming Privacy Display feature the company is cooking up for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Now, trusted leaker Evan Blass has shared what appears to be an official Samsung teaser with the launch date printed front and center.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This is yet another confirmation that the Galaxy S26 series will arrive on February 25, a full month after the Galaxy S25 series launched in January last year.

Evan Blass

Despite the delayed launch this year, attributed to Samsung’s last-minute lineup shakeup and the purported cancellation of the Edge model, the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are not expected to be available until March. Specifically, a recent leak suggested that while the phones will go on pre-order immediately after launch, open sales will only start from March 11.

Besides the phone, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup at the upcoming Unpacked event. We’ve kept a close eye on these TWS buds and have been consistently revealing all kinds of details about them, from the design to the new gesture controls. A leak as recent as January 28 also revealed what they could cost, and it looks like Samsung is sticking to the same prices as the Galaxy Buds 3 lineup.

Follow