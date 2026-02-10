Galaxy S26 shows off its dark side in latest leak

TL;DR New official-looking images of the Galaxy S26 have leaked.

The leak showcases the base model in a black colorway.

It won’t be much longer before we’re introduced to the Galaxy S26, according to an indirect official confirmation. Leading up to the eventual launch, we were treated last week to a peek at the Galaxy S26 in white. If you still need to see more, a new leak now shows the base model in the opposite color.

The folks over at YTECHB have shared official-looking renders of the Galaxy S26. These images present the base model in its black colorway. In addition to black and white, it’s believed that the series will also be available in Cobalt Violet and Sky Blue. We have also heard rumors of Pink Gold and Silver Shadow options.

Earlier today, the specifications for the entire Galaxy S26 family leaked. According to that report, the base model is expected to have a 4,300mAh battery, up from 4,000mAh. It should run on an Exynos 2600 SoC with One UI 8.5 preinstalled. The rear cameras are also expected to be the same as last year, but the aperture on the secondary camera has reportedly been reduced.

We’re still waiting for Samsung to publicly announce its upcoming Unpacked event. Considering that the event will take place on February 25, Samsung will likely mention it fairly soon.

