Galaxy Buds 4 series never looked better in latest leak

TL;DR A leak provides an up-close look at the Galaxy Buds 4 series and their cases.

The standard model does not come with silicone tips, while the Pro does.

The case for the base model is two-toned, while the case for the Pro appears to only use one color.

Along with the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 series this month. Android Authority was the first to reveal the updated design for the next-generation earbuds. We also revealed that an Apricot color option appears to be in the works. A new leak has now arrived, and it may give us the best look yet at both the earbuds and the charging case.

Android Headlines has shared several images of both the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. In these images, the Galaxy Buds 4 are featured in a Black colorway, while the Pro are in white. Both earbuds and their cases have a similar design, but with minor differences.

For example, both models sport the newly designed stem. You’ll notice that on the inner side of the stem, there are connectors. There are also microphones placed at the bottom of the stem and at the top of the earbuds. However, the Pro version will come with silicone tips, while the standard model won’t.

Something else that appears to separate the two models is the charging case. While both have a rounded square shape, the case for the standard model is two-toned. It appears the outside of this case is dark green, while the inside is black, matching the color of the earbuds. The case for the Pro model, on the other hand, appears to be all white.

According to an earlier report, Samsung wanted to avoid making the same quality mistakes it made with the third-generation Galaxy Buds. In that effort, the company decided to go with a practical, stable design to regain consumer trust.

In related news, it’s believed that Sony is also planning to launch its premium earbuds this month. A recent leak from a Thai retailer delivered our first look at the upcoming WF-1000XM6.

