Samsung inadvertently cleared up any confusion over the Galaxy S26 lineup

TL;DR A PDF document detailing promotions related to Samsung’s products was found on the company’s Colombian website.

The document reveals the names of every model in the Galaxy S26 series.

It confirms that neither a Galaxy S26 Pro nor a Galaxy S26 Edge device will launch with the S26 series.

Leaks suggest that February 25 will likely be the day when Samsung launches the Galaxy S26 series. When that day comes, what devices will we see? In previous months, there was a lot of talk about a Galaxy S26 Edge replacing the usual Plus model. There were also leaks that suggested the base model could be rebranded as the Galaxy S26 Pro. We now know the answer thanks to a leak that came from none other than the phone maker itself.

As we gradually approach the eventual launch of the latest Galaxy S phones, it appears we can expect Samsung to release three new models. Those models will be the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, according to a recently discovered PDF document. Spotted by SamMobile, this document, which contains details related to device promotions, was found on Samsung Colombia’s website.

This document appears to confirm that Samsung won’t be rebranding the base model to the Galaxy S26 Pro. There is also no mention of a Galaxy S26 Edge, so it appears that model won’t be at launch either. However, there’s always a possibility that Samsung could launch an Edge device later in the year.

When the Galaxy S26 series becomes available, we’re expecting to see the S26 and S26 Plus with a Snapdragon or Exynos chip (depending on the market). It’s been hinted that the base model will have a 4,300mAh battery, while the Plus could feature a 4,900mAh battery. Leaks have suggested that there may not be any significant camera hardware upgrades for either model. Meanwhile, the Ultra could have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a slightly upgraded rear camera setup.

