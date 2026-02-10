Massive Galaxy S26 series spec leak leaves nothing to the imagination

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A massive leak may have revealed the full specs of the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung may have reduced the aperture on the Plus and Base model’s secondary cameras, while the Ultra’s cameras feature an upgraded aperture.

The battery capacity remains unchanged for the Ultra and the Plus, but the base model sees an upgrade to 4,300mAh.

We’re inching closer to the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. While Samsung has not yet announced a date, it has indirectly confirmed that the next-generation flagship will launch on February 25. When the series makes its debut, what should we expect? A massive leak may have revealed everything we need to know about the trio.

Through a leak from WinFuture, we may now have the full specifications of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the outlet, the European versions of the base model and Plus will feature an Exynos 2600 processor. Meanwhile, the Ultra is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. All three phones are also expected to run One UI 8.5 of the box.

As for the cameras, the base and Plus models are largely the same with a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor, and 12MP ultrawide sensor. However, it’s pointed out that the maximum aperture on both secondary cameras have been reduced compared to their current-gen counterparts. The opposite is true for the Ultra, in that the aperture has been increased in all cases. You can check out the sheet below to see the full specs.

Galaxy S26 Galaxy S26 Plus Galaxy S26 Ultra Display

Galaxy S26 6.3-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2

Galaxy S26 Plus 6.7-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2

Galaxy S26 Ultra 6.9-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2

OS

Galaxy S26 One UI 8.5

Galaxy S26 Plus One UI 8.5

Galaxy S26 Ultra One UI 8.5

Processor

Galaxy S26 Exynos 2600

Galaxy S26 Plus Exynos 2600

Galaxy S26 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Memory

Galaxy S26 12GB

Galaxy S26 Plus 12GB

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12/16GB

Storage

Galaxy S26 256GB, 512GB

Galaxy S26 Plus 256GB, 512GB

Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear camera

Galaxy S26 50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS



10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom





12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video

Galaxy S26 Plus 50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS



10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom





12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video

Galaxy S26 Ultra 200MP wide-angle, f/1.4, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3", 0.6μm, multidirectional PDAF, OIS



50MP periscope Telephoto, f/2.8, 111mm, 1/2.52", 0.7μm, PDAF, OIS, 5× optical zoom



50MP ultrawide angle, f/1.9, 120°, 1/2.5", 0.7μm, Dual-Pixel PDAF, Super Steady Video



10MP telephoto, 1/3.94", PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Front camera

Galaxy S26 12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Galaxy S26 Plus 12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Functions

Galaxy S26 Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS

Galaxy S26 Plus Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS

Galaxy S26 Ultra Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS

Sensors

Galaxy S26 Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor

Galaxy S26 Plus Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor

Galaxy S26 Ultra Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor

Satellite

Galaxy S26 GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS

Galaxy S26 Plus GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS

Galaxy S26 Ultra GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS

Dual SIM

Galaxy S26 Nano/eSIM

Galaxy S26 Plus Nano/eSIM

Galaxy S26 Ultra Nano/Nano/eSIM

Connectivity

Galaxy S26 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy S26 Plus 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4

Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4

Battery

Galaxy S26 4300mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 25W fast charging

Galaxy S26 Plus 4900mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 45W fast charging

Galaxy S26 Ultra 5000mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 60W fast charging

Dimensions

Galaxy S26 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm

Galaxy S26 Plus 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm

Galaxy S26 Ultra 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm

Weight

Galaxy S26 167g

Galaxy S26 Plus ~ 190g

Galaxy S26 Ultra 214g

Colors

Galaxy S26 White, blue, black, violet

Galaxy S26 Plus White, blue, black, violet

Galaxy S26 Ultra White, blue, black, violet

Price

Galaxy S26 999 euros (~$1,189 USD)

Galaxy S26 Plus 1269 euros (~$1,511 USD)

Galaxy S26 Ultra 1469 euros (~$1,749 USD)



The leak also mentions that the European version of the Ultra will have two physical nano-SIM card slots. The base model and Plus will have dual SIM support as well, but the second SIM slot only supports an eSIM.

Something else that’s worth pointing out is the battery situation. It appears that we’re largely getting the same size batteries that we got last year. However, the base model sees a slight bump up from 4,000mAh to 4,300. While Samsung won’t be catching up to its competitors from this end, the outlet notes that battery life should still be solid due to optimization.

When the Galaxy S26 series launches, it could be joined by the Galaxy Buds 4 series. We recently got our best look yet at the premium earbuds.

