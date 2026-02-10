Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Massive Galaxy S26 series spec leak leaves nothing to the imagination
2 hours ago
- A massive leak may have revealed the full specs of the Galaxy S26 series.
- Samsung may have reduced the aperture on the Plus and Base model’s secondary cameras, while the Ultra’s cameras feature an upgraded aperture.
- The battery capacity remains unchanged for the Ultra and the Plus, but the base model sees an upgrade to 4,300mAh.
We’re inching closer to the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. While Samsung has not yet announced a date, it has indirectly confirmed that the next-generation flagship will launch on February 25. When the series makes its debut, what should we expect? A massive leak may have revealed everything we need to know about the trio.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Through a leak from WinFuture, we may now have the full specifications of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the outlet, the European versions of the base model and Plus will feature an Exynos 2600 processor. Meanwhile, the Ultra is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. All three phones are also expected to run One UI 8.5 of the box.
As for the cameras, the base and Plus models are largely the same with a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto sensor, and 12MP ultrawide sensor. However, it’s pointed out that the maximum aperture on both secondary cameras have been reduced compared to their current-gen counterparts. The opposite is true for the Ultra, in that the aperture has been increased in all cases. You can check out the sheet below to see the full specs.
|Galaxy S26
|Galaxy S26 Plus
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Display
|Galaxy S26
6.3-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
|Galaxy S26 Plus
6.7-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
6.9-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3120 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Corning Gorilla Armor 2
OS
|Galaxy S26
One UI 8.5
|Galaxy S26 Plus
One UI 8.5
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
One UI 8.5
Processor
|Galaxy S26
Exynos 2600
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Exynos 2600
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Memory
|Galaxy S26
12GB
|Galaxy S26 Plus
12GB
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
12/16GB
Storage
|Galaxy S26
256GB, 512GB
|Galaxy S26 Plus
256GB, 512GB
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear camera
|Galaxy S26
50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video
|Galaxy S26 Plus
50MP wide angle, f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56", 1.0μm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
10MP telephoto, f/2.4, 67mm, 1/3.94", 1.0μm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12MP ultrawide angle, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ̊, 1/2.55" 1.4μm, Super Steady Video
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
200MP wide-angle, f/1.4, 24mm (wide), 1/1.3", 0.6μm, multidirectional PDAF, OIS
50MP periscope Telephoto, f/2.8, 111mm, 1/2.52", 0.7μm, PDAF, OIS, 5× optical zoom
50MP ultrawide angle, f/1.9, 120°, 1/2.5", 0.7μm, Dual-Pixel PDAF, Super Steady Video
10MP telephoto, 1/3.94", PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
Front camera
|Galaxy S26
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Galaxy S26 Plus
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
12MP wide angle, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.2", 1.12μm, dual-pixel PDAF, HDR, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Functions
|Galaxy S26
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Panorama, Portrait, 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, HDR10+, Stereo Sound, Gyro EIS
Sensors
|Galaxy S26
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor
Satellite
|Galaxy S26
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
|Galaxy S26 Plus
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
GLONASS, GPS, Galileo, QZSS, BDS
Dual SIM
|Galaxy S26
Nano/eSIM
|Galaxy S26 Plus
Nano/eSIM
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
Nano/Nano/eSIM
Connectivity
|Galaxy S26
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
|Galaxy S26 Plus
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 5.4
Battery
|Galaxy S26
4300mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 25W fast charging
|Galaxy S26 Plus
4900mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 45W fast charging
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
5000mAh Li-Ion, wireless charging, 60W fast charging
Dimensions
|Galaxy S26
149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2mm
|Galaxy S26 Plus
158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm
Weight
|Galaxy S26
167g
|Galaxy S26 Plus
~ 190g
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
214g
Colors
|Galaxy S26
White, blue, black, violet
|Galaxy S26 Plus
White, blue, black, violet
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
White, blue, black, violet
Price
|Galaxy S26
999 euros (~$1,189 USD)
|Galaxy S26 Plus
1269 euros (~$1,511 USD)
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
1469 euros (~$1,749 USD)
The leak also mentions that the European version of the Ultra will have two physical nano-SIM card slots. The base model and Plus will have dual SIM support as well, but the second SIM slot only supports an eSIM.
Something else that’s worth pointing out is the battery situation. It appears that we’re largely getting the same size batteries that we got last year. However, the base model sees a slight bump up from 4,000mAh to 4,300. While Samsung won’t be catching up to its competitors from this end, the outlet notes that battery life should still be solid due to optimization.
When the Galaxy S26 series launches, it could be joined by the Galaxy Buds 4 series. We recently got our best look yet at the premium earbuds.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.