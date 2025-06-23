Samsung's next Unpacked is official: Here's what's coming and when

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place in New York City on July 9.

The company will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Galaxy Watch 8 series, and more at the event.

We’re also expecting software and AI announcements, including the stable release of One UI 8.

Samsung has officially announced the date for its next Unpacked event. While an earlier leak spilled the beans, we now have confirmation straight from the source: the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will launch on July 9, 2025, at 10 AM ET/ 7 AM PT. This second Unpacked event of the year will be held in New York City, and as usual, you’ll be able to catch it live on Samsung’s YouTube channel and website.

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on the new foldables, but Samsung also has some fresh wearables up its sleeve. We’re expecting the Galaxy Watch 8 series and a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 to debut at the event.

There was some buzz around an “Ultra” foldable, sparked by a cryptic teaser from Samsung, but leakers have since clarified that “Ultra” refers to major upgrades in the new foldables, especially the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, not a separate device.

Meanwhile, credible leaks have also emerged about the Galaxy S25 FE, the fourth and possibly most affordable phone in the Galaxy S25 lineup. There’s a bit of ambiguity around the device’s release timeline, but Unpacked would be the perfect launch pad for it. Samsung could take this opportunity to debut the S25 FE on July 9, but the company usually doesn’t like its phones to overshadow each other, so it’s entirely possible that the FE will launch on another date.

Hardware aside, Samsung will likely showcase new software and AI features at Unpacked, including the stable release of One UI 8. The new foldables are expected to be the first Samsung phones to ship with Android 16 out of the box.

