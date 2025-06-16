Galaxy Watch 8 series never looked better in this new leak

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR New Galaxy Watch 8 series images have leaked.

The leak provides an upfront look at Samsung’s next smartwatches.

Although the exact date is still up for dispute, it’s believed that Samsung will hold its next launch event in early July. Despite being only weeks away from the event, leaks aren’t showing any sign of slowing down. The Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to be unveiled at the show, and a new leak has just given us another look at the lineup.

Courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, we have a few new images of the Galaxy Watch 8 to check out. While we saw similar images just last week, these pictures provide a higher-resolution, upfront look at the smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch 8 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025

Based on these images, we can gather that Samsung plans to use the “squircle” design for all three models. The crown for the Classic also appears to have notches, giving it just enough of a distinction from the Ultra. Meanwhile, the Ultra (2025) features a blue colorway instead of last year’s Orange.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series is expected to launch alongside Samsung’s next-gen foldables next month. These devices should come with One UI 8 Watch installed, which is set to introduce several new features.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.