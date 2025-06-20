This Galaxy Z Fold 7 dummy puts its ultra-thin design into perspective

TL;DR A new YouTube video shows a Galaxy Z Fold 7 dummy model based on leaks and rumors, giving our best look yet at the expected design.

The video shows the foldable’s slim profile, with side-by-side comparisons showing how much thinner it is than the Fold 6.

The dummy also illustrates the switch to a punch-hole camera and a larger outer display.

We’re just weeks away from Samsung’s next Unpacked event, but a new mockup is offering our clearest look yet at what to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 physically. A TheSINZA YouTube video, shared on X by tipster Tarun Vats, gives us a close-up of a physical dummy unit of the foldable.

To be clear, this isn’t an official Samsung product. As the video notes, the dummy model was made in China and is based on publicly available rumors and renders. Still, it aligns with recent leaks we’ve seen, including the switch from an under-display camera to a punch-hole, a larger cover screen, and Samsung’s focus on shedding both thickness and weight this generation.

The Z Fold 7 dummy clocks in at just 9mm thick when folded, noticeably slimmer than the 12.1mm Fold 6 when compared in the video. When unfolded, it’s said to be around 4.5mm thick, aligning with the rumored thickness. There’s also a 6.5-inch outer screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, which would make it more comfortable for one-handed use than earlier Folds.

The video also cites a rumored weight of just 215g, which would make it lighter than both the Fold 6 (239g) and even the Galaxy S25 Ultra (218g). However, this looks to be speculation on the creator’s part, as we have not spotted any leaks revealing this figure.

Internally, the video lists the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy as the processor. That matches recent FCC filings, which also point to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 7, ultra-wideband, and wireless/reverse wireless charging.

Samsung has described the Fold 7 as its “thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable yet.” If this dummy model is a relatively accurate depiction of the final hardware, we’re excited to get our hands on it.

