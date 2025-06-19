Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak points to thinner bezels

TL;DR A new leak may give us our first look at the Galaxy S25 FE.

The device is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung may have upgraded the front camera to 12MP.

In January, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The company then followed that up with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge in May. Samsung could finish up the S25 series in the next few months by launching a Fan Edition, and we may have just gotten our first look at it.

In collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, SammyGuru has shared a few CAD renders of what’s believed to be the Galaxy S25 FE. According to the outlet, the FE will come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That display may offer a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, but that number hasn’t been confirmed. We could also see the front camera upgraded from 10MP to 12MP. Additionally, the report mentions that we can expect the dimensions to be 161.4 x 76.6 x 7.4mm.

While there are no details about the price, the outlet speculates that the price could go up by $50. For reference, the Galaxy S24 FE launched with a price tag of $650. It’s also unclear what chip will be sitting inside, but potential options could be an Exynos 2400 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9400. These renders also seem to suggest that the bezels will be thinner than last year.

It’s believed that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 FE in late Q3 or early Q4 of this year. When the handset arrives, it should be running on One UI 8 out of the box.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.