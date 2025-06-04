That Samsung ‘Ultra’ foldable is not what you think, says reliable leaker

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority From left to right: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 6.

TL;DR Samsung released a cryptic teaser for an “Ultra” foldable, which fuelled speculation that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is coming.

However, a reputed leaker says that no “Ultra” version will be coming this summer, and Samsung is merely using “Ultra” to refer to upgrades to the camera, performance, and thinness.

A separate report from South Korea suggests Samsung’s next Unpacked event may happen in NYC early next month.

The internet is abuzz with Samsung’s rather cryptic teaser for an “Ultra” foldable launching this summer. Samsung didn’t share many details about the phone outside a GIF, but its flagships have been iterative upgrades for so long that people are jumping at the idea of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. Now, a new leak is here to dampen our hopes of an Ultra foldable from Samsung.

Leaker Max Jambor shared on X that no Ultra model is coming this summer. Samsung’s teaser hints at a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, but according to the leaker, it’s just the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 that will bring the “Ultra” experience.

So, what exactly is Ultra about this upcoming Fold flagship? Max clarifies in a reply that “Ultra” in this context refers to upgrades to the camera, performance, thinness, and, unfortunately, also the price.

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature a 200MP primary camera, up from the 50MP used on the Fold 6. The under-display camera is also said to be improved, although the rest of the camera setup stays the same. For the performance upgrade, we’re expecting the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy on the device.

The Fold 7 is also said to be thinner than the current Fold 6 and Fold SE, with leaks suggesting it could measure just 9.5mm when closed, and 4.5mm when open. For comparison, the Fold 6 is 12.1mm and 5.6mm in closed and open states, respectively. The Fold 6 also costs a hefty $1,899, and it’s not immediately clear from Max’s post if this number is going up, too.

A contentious leak suggests Samsung could hold a Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, 2025. A new report from Business Korea states that Samsung will hold its Unpacked event in New York City early next month, marking the first Unpacked event in New York since the Fold 4’s launch in August 2022. Samsung hasn’t confirmed the event yet, so we hope to learn more from the company in the coming days.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.