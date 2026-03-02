Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Exclusive: I just went hands-on with the OPPO Find N6 at MWC 2026, and the crease is basically gone
51 minutes ago
I’ve just spent time with the OPPO Find N6, the company’s next-generation foldable, and this is one of those rare MWC moments where an unreleased phone just appears before you. What I saw is a finished version of the OPPO Find N6, which I’m told will be released in just a few days. I didn’t get a confirmed release date, but it’s likely March 17, if leaks are to be believed.
The first thing that hits you is that crease, or the lack of it. I mean, it is gone! Truly! The Find N6 feels fantastic in the hand. It’s thin, light, and well-balanced from what I could tell in the few minutes I got to spend with it. Side-by-side with recent book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it’s right up there in terms of thinness and weight. More importantly, it doesn’t feel fragile or awkward.
But the real story here and the reason this device deserves attention is the crease. I tried very hard to find it, twisting and turning the phone in different angles, but I couldn’t see anything. The crease on the Find N6 is seriously invisible and easily the least noticeable foldable crease I’ve seen so far.
So if crease anxiety is what’s been holding you back from foldables, the OPPO Find N6 should finally make you happy that foldable displays are moving in the right direction.
OPPO Find N6 specs (from the device)
The unit I used revealed the following key specs for the OPPO Find N6
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform
- Display: 8.12-inch inner screen
- Battery: 6,000mAh (typical), silicon-carbon battery
- Charging: 80W SuperVOOC wired, 50W AirVOOC wireless
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: Up to 1TB
- Rear camera: Hasselblad-tuned 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 20MP + 20MP
- Software: ColorOS 16
On paper, this puts the Find N6 firmly in ultra-flagship territory, and nothing about the hands-on experience suggests otherwise. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough time with the phone to actually see how well those specs come together in real life.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.