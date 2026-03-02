Exclusive: I just went hands-on with the OPPO Find N6 at MWC 2026, and the crease is basically gone

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

I’ve just spent time with the OPPO Find N6, the company’s next-generation foldable, and this is one of those rare MWC moments where an unreleased phone just appears before you. What I saw is a finished version of the OPPO Find N6, which I’m told will be released in just a few days. I didn’t get a confirmed release date, but it’s likely March 17, if leaks are to be believed.

The first thing that hits you is that crease, or the lack of it. I mean, it is gone! Truly! The Find N6 feels fantastic in the hand. It’s thin, light, and well-balanced from what I could tell in the few minutes I got to spend with it. Side-by-side with recent book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it’s right up there in terms of thinness and weight. More importantly, it doesn’t feel fragile or awkward.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

But the real story here and the reason this device deserves attention is the crease. I tried very hard to find it, twisting and turning the phone in different angles, but I couldn’t see anything. The crease on the Find N6 is seriously invisible and easily the least noticeable foldable crease I’ve seen so far.

So if crease anxiety is what’s been holding you back from foldables, the OPPO Find N6 should finally make you happy that foldable displays are moving in the right direction.

OPPO Find N6 specs (from the device)

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The unit I used revealed the following key specs for the OPPO Find N6 Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform Display: 8.12-inch inner screen

8.12-inch inner screen Battery: 6,000mAh (typical), silicon-carbon battery

6,000mAh (typical), silicon-carbon battery Charging: 80W SuperVOOC wired, 50W AirVOOC wireless

80W SuperVOOC wired, 50W AirVOOC wireless RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB Rear camera: Hasselblad-tuned 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 2MP

Hasselblad-tuned 200MP + 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Front camera: 20MP + 20MP

20MP + 20MP Software: ColorOS 16 On paper, this puts the Find N6 firmly in ultra-flagship territory, and nothing about the hands-on experience suggests otherwise. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough time with the phone to actually see how well those specs come together in real life.

