Samsung announces Exynos 2600: World's first 2nm smartphone chip that might power the Galaxy S26

TL;DR Samsung has officially announced the Exynos 2600 processor, the world’s first smartphone SoC built on a 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) manufacturing process.

The chip features a 10-core CPU based on Arm’s latest v9.3 architecture, using new C1-Ultra and C1-Pro cores.

Samsung is promising notable gains in performance, efficiency, and thermal behavior.

Samsung has officially announced the Exynos 2600, its next-generation flagship chipset that’s expected to power at least some Galaxy S26 series phones. Beyond being another annual refresh, this chip marks a major milestone for the company and the industry as it’s the world’s first smartphone SoC built on a 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) manufacturing process.

Samsung says the move to 2nm enables notable gains in performance, efficiency, and thermal behavior, an area where past Exynos chips have often struggled against rivals from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Apple.

The Exynos 2600 features a 10-core CPU based on Arm’s latest v9.3 architecture, using new C1-Ultra and C1-Pro cores. Unlike previous Exynos flagships, Samsung has dropped traditional low-power little cores entirely. Instead, it relies on a mix of Big and high-performance middle cores.

The setup includes: One prime C1-Ultra core clocked at 3.8GHz

Three high-performance C1-Pro cores at 3.25GHz

Six efficiency-focused C1-Pro cores at 2.75GHz Samsung claims that this new structure improves overall CPU performance by up to 39% compared to the Exynos 2500. Support for Arm’s SME2 instructions is further promised to enhance on-device machine learning workloads and reduce latency for AI features.

In the graphics department, the new Exynos 2600 packs the Xclipse 960 GPU. Samsung says it offers twice the compute performance of its predecessor and up to 50% better ray tracing performance. Samsung’s Exynos Neural Super Sampling (ENSS) technology also makes its debut here. It uses AI-based upscaling and frame generation to deliver smoother gameplay without a major power hit.

AI is also a major focus for the Exynos 2600. Samsung claims its upgraded NPU delivers a 113% increase in AI performance compared to the previous flagship Exynos chip, enabling larger and more complex generative AI models to run directly on the device. This chip is also designed to strengthen on-device privacy and protect sensitive data against future security threats.

Cameras up to 320MP and smarter image processing The Exynos 2600’s integrated ISP supports cameras up to 320MP and enables zero shutter lag for 108MP shots. Video capabilities include 8K recording at 30fps and 4K at up to 120fps with HDR, along with support for Samsung’s APV codec for higher-quality video.

There’s a new Visual Perception System capable of detecting fine details, including blinking, in real time. Meanwhile, Deep Learning Video Noise Reduction promised to improve low-light video quality. Samsung says the ISP is also up to 50% more power-efficient than before.

Fixing Exynos’ heating problems Perhaps the most important change is Samsung’s new Heat Path Block (HPB) technology. This is designed to improve heat transfer using High-k EMC materials, reducing thermal resistance by up to 16% and helping the chip sustain performance under heavy loads.

If this works as advertised, it could finally address the throttling and heat issues that have plagued earlier Exynos generations.

What to expect from Galaxy phones with Exynos 2600? Elsewhere, the Exynos 2600 supports LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.1 storage, HDR10+ playback, and 4K displays at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It appears to rely on a separate modem and connectivity chip rather than integrating those features directly.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed specific devices that will use the Exynos 2600. However, the Exynos 2600 is already in mass production and is expected to power the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus in select markets.

